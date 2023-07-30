Two improvements have continued building out Papillion's Veterans Park in recent months, enhancing the park's beauty and paying tribute to service members.

The city recently installed an archway at the entrance of the Halleck Park Arboretum across from the Gold Star Memorial and POW/MIA wall.

The archway features the Papillion seal and butterfly across from a seal for the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum on the opposite pillar.

The designer of the installation, Joe Putjenter of Artistic Sign & Design in Omaha, has done multiple pieces for Veterans Park.

"It was a natural evolution to go with his idea for the final design," Papillion Parks Director Tony Gowan said. "We worked with him and Omaha concrete company Artisan Stone."

Gowan, along with Papillion Mayor David Black, has advocated for sculptures, particularly patriotic installations, that honor veterans surrounding the Honor Wall, which was unveiled in 2015 and commemorates Sarpy County veterans past and present.

"The thing has always been, what do we do to honor the people who have served our nation? And what are those symbols?" Said Gowan. "We have the Gold Star Memorial, kneeling soldier at the POW/MIA and battlefield cross."

They decided the next sculpture should be the symbol of the nation and something that's different than any other installation in the park. After deliberation, they decided to commission a bald eagle from Colorado sculptor Sutton Betti.

"We designed it to be put atop a bunch of boulders so it looked like a mountaintop retreat," Gowan said. "We just finished the landscaping surrounding the area and it looks fantastic."

The sculptures, including the eagle that was debuted May 28, and beauty of Veterans Park aren't just for daytime viewing. Each installation is low-lit to create vibrant visuals day or night.