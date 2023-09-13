The Papillion Public Library will hold a celebration for books Saturday.

The library's Book Festival runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a literary trivia night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 222 N. Jefferson St.

An author expo kicks off at 10 a.m. on the library's north lawn. It features local authors and a picnic with coffee from The Beanery and lunch from Family Traditions BBQ. The outdoor expo ends at 1 p.m.

A children's storytime also starts at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the library, followed by an activity to design your own book cover.

At 11 a.m., a panel discussion will feature The Bookworm, Dundee Book Co., The Next Chapter and The Book Nook discussing ways to support your local bookstores.

Eileen Wirth will discuss her book "The Women Who Built Omaha" at 1 p.m. for a 90-minute talk from Humanities Nebraska. Wirth profiles the athletes, suffragists, madams and bootleggers who transformed the city’s parks, co-founded Creighton University, helped run Boys Town and much more.

An adult writing workshop runs 2:30 to 4 p.m. for beginner and intermediate writers who want to learn from Bridget Lillethorup of the Nebraska Writers Collective. Meanwhile, at the same time, Rachel Luck of the Nebraska Writers Collective will hold a teen writing workshop. Both workshops require registration, as does the trivia night.

■ ■ ■

If you somehow missed the front page, Gretna Crossing Park is opening this Saturday. I got to take a tour with Managing Editor Rachel George, and it's impressive. Gretna residents, and those of surrounding communities, are going to love spending time out there.

This Saturday is a particularly great opportunity if you wanted to learn more about some of the activities featured at the park, such as disc golfing.

■ ■ ■

As a Bellevue East alumnus, I'd be remiss not to mention the homecoming parade scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will line up on Bert Murphy Boulevard and proceed north along Lincoln Road to High School Drive, where it will enter the stadium for a pep rally. Parade spectators are invited to line the streets on Lincoln Road and High School Drive.

■ ■ ■

After a pandemic hiatus, Omaha Restaurant Week is back.

The 10-day event starts Saturday and runs through Sept. 24. It features nearly 30 restaurants, each offering a three-course meal for $30, $40 or $50 per person.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland. Unfortunately, no Sarpy County eateries are featured in the lineup.

Find details, including prices and a map, at visitomaha.com/restaurantweek.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Thursday, Sept. 14

• Color with a Cop at the Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main St., at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

• Cadillac Lemon will perform 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing, 17111 S. 138th St. in Springfield. There is a $5 cover.

• Take a sunset hike at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue at 7:30 p.m. The event is $5 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Registration is required. The 90 minute guided hike will cover easy and moderate terrain, including gravel and dirt trails.

Saturday, Sept. 16

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively. This is the last week of the Bellevue market this season.

• The City of La Vista will hold a 2K fun run at 10 a.m. along the new trails at Central Park. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes awarded based on age. The trail will feature fun activities and challenges. Stick around for a community group photo and prizes for the best costumes. The Santiagos' food truck have lunch available, and the City Centre Starbucks will provide free coffee for those donating to support the NeighborGood Community Pantry. Registration is required in advance.

• The Nation of Patriots Homecoming event runs noon to 4 p.m. at Papillion's SumTur Amphitheater, including a free concert by Southern Nights starting at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

• The 11th Annual Brain Aneurysm Foundation's A Sharp Race will start registration at 8 a.m. at Werner Park in Papillion. The cost is $35. Runners begin at 10 a.m. followed by walkers at 10:15 a.m.

• Join a naturalist and geologist at the geological outcrop at Schramm Park State Recreation Area to learn about rocks and fossils. During this 10 a.m. event, participants can conduct chemistry experiments on rocks, learn the significance of the rock cycle in Nebraska and more. The outcrop is located at the Gretna park’s east entrance across from the canoe launch.

• Papa Ric will perform a free concert from 2 to 5 p.m. at Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing in Springfield.

Monday, Sept. 18

• Texas Roadhouse in Papillion will celebrate 15 years from 5 to 8 p.m. with community vendors, face painters, balloon twisters, a photo booth and free hot dogs and sweet tea. A first responder rib eating contest is set for 6 p.m. at the Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake Towne Center between the Papillion police and fire departments.