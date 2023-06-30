She had to catch her breath.

A line stretched from third base, where a tent awaited, and wrapped around behind the home plate entrance in the Werner Park concourse, waiting for the newest member of the Nebraska softball team.

Jordy Bahl, a native of Papillion, Neb. and graduate of Papillion-La Vista, was back in her hometown on Friday night to sign autographs at the Omaha Storm Chasers -- playing in special uniforms and going by the Cattlemen -- game against the Iowa Cubs.

But before that, she stepped in front of the pitcher's mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

"I was so nervous. I was sweating. I was definitely hyperventilating. But it was good, it was so cool," Bahl said with a laugh.

The choice to go overhand?

"Yeah, I was debating and I'm like, I probably would have sailed it if I did underhand because it's a baseball and I don't know, it would have gone somewhere besides the catcher."

As she has so many times before -- albeit with a different delivery -- Bahl delivered a strike.

With hundreds lining up throughout the evening -- themed as a What If? night -- the former Monarchs couldn't wrap her head around the show-out.

"I was talking to my friend about it and I'm like, I still am just not wrapping my head around it and honestly, I hope I never do. But it's just crazy. It's absurd."

Many of the autograph- and photo-seekers being young girls who look up to the two-time national champion at Oklahoma and this year's Most Outstanding Player at the Women's College World Series, Bahl also hopes to continue to be a role model.

"I'm definitely just thankful to have the just I guess position where I can be a role model to girls like this. I think that's the definitely the coolest thing about it."

In their What If? game, the Cattlemen will be asking that question after a 3-run top of the 9th put the Cubs ahead on a 2-run single by Luis Vazquez. Iowa was then able to hold off a rally for the W.

Iowa (45-31) 001 002 003 -- 6 8 2

Omaha (39-36) 110 010 101 -- 5 9 0