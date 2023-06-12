Area residents looking to improve their flexibility have a new place to work out now at StretchLab in La Vista.

StretchLab is a personal fitness business that focuses entirely on stretching to improve customers’ wellness.

Their “flexologists” help clients reach stretches they wouldn’t be able to achieve on their own by providing resistance as clients contract certain muscles, a method called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation.

The business is the second of its kind in the metropolitan area, with the company's area first location n Elkhorn. The new location is 7861 Main St., Suite I, in La Vista City Centre. It opened at the beginning of June.

“People don’t come in here and take a class. It’s all one-on-one,” owner Jessica Plummer said. “It’s a great place to start if you’re intimidated by a gym.”

Stretching sessions last either 25 or 50 minutes and take a client through a variety of stretches. Plummer said the 25-minute sessions are generally focused on either upper or lower body.

Most of the flexologists have backgrounds in exercise science or personal training in addition to the training from StretchLab.

“The whole mission is to get people moving and to help people,” Plummer said. “I’ve seen that in our Elkhorn store already. We’ve been there almost a year, and the testimonials from our members are just so heartwarming and make this thing so gratifying.”

StretchLab offers discounted trial stretches for first-time customers who want to try out their product.

Plummer, who also owns the Elkhorn location, said the process for opening up in La Vista went much more quickly, which has caused the new location to have a relatively slow start.

“It’s been a little different this time around, our pre-sale period was much shorter because the construction period was much quicker,” she said.

Still, Plummer is optimistic for the new Sarpy County location.

“My goal is to spread this across the city," she said. "Now we’re here in the Papillion-La Vista area, and I’m hoping to bring the same results to the people that live in this area."