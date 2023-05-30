Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Batting can be tough.

It can be hard to see the ball whizzing by home plate. There’s timing the swing. The grip on the bat. And sometimes the ball — or your body — doesn’t behave how you expect. For people who are blind or have limited vision, though, batting is that much harder of a challenge, as is fielding, but modifications to the game can make a huge difference.

Families gathered at Off the Wall Soccer in La Vista last month for a baseball and kickball clinic conducted by Outlook Enrichment, a nonprofit that specializes in working with visually impaired individuals and their families in the metro area.

Members of the Iowa Reapers competitive beep baseball team based in Des Moines traveled to work with Outlook clients interested in playing ball.

Beep baseball is largely like the traditional game. All players wear blindfolds no matter their level of vision or blindness, except for the pitcher and catcher. The pitcher, catcher and batter are all on the same team, while the fielders are the opponents. The ball makes a beeping noise, helping the batter and fielders determine its location.

Second base is eliminated, and bases are represented with padded cylinders with speakers placed along the foul lines. When the batter hits a fair ball, one of the speakers will sound — at random, regardless of where the ball is hit — and the runner is out if a defending player grabs the ball and holds it in the air before the runner tags the base. A runner who makes it to base scores. At the Outlook event, a kickball version of the game replaced the beeping baseball with a kickball.

“Everyone’s on the same uncomfort level,” said Megan Mackie, Outlook Enrichment’s community outreach specialist. “It provides an opportunity for kids to get together, the families to get together. We also have a Little League team joining us, so it gives them a different perspective on baseball and a chance to volunteer and to see how other people can get around any obstacles and everyone can enjoy playing.”

Outlook offers adaptive technology training programs as well as family events, including a mix of sporting, social, recreational and cultural events. The cost is kept low so anyone interested can participate, Mackie said.

The Iowa Reapers provided pitching, catching and coaching during the La Vista event.

“We really enjoy it,” Reapers player John Patterson said. “It brings beep baseball to younger kids who can pick it up and learn and have fun. That’s the main thing is having fun.”

Patterson and teammate Kyle Kuhlman have been making the trip for several years, and they said the clinic draws a mix of newcomers and returning participants.

“Unfortunately, there’s not really an organized team around here,” Kuhlman said.

Promoting the sport is key to its continued success, as Kuhlman said the Reapers haven’t been fully organized themselves for the past few years. The team is looking for players and hopes to continue growing the sport’s popularity in Iowa, Nebraska and beyond.

“We take players from all over the state,” Kuhlman said. “If they can come to practice, we want them.”