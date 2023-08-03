Officials have confirmed a mountain lion is present in the Omaha area and an unconfirmed but suspected sighting of the animal was made Wednesday night in Papillion.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Thursday afternoon it confirmed a mountain lion was present in Omaha on Wednesday using tracks and photo evidence.

"The animal was moving south along Papillion Creek between Interstate 80 and 96th Street," the commission said in a news release.

A suspected sighting of the mountain lion was made east of Walnut Creek Recreation Area in southern Papillion around midnight Wednesday. A Games and Parks law enforcement officer and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office responded but didn't find the mountain lion.

"This observation is considered probable but unconfirmed by Game and Parks due to a lack of definitive evidence," the release states.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion should call the Game and Parks Commission at 402-471-0641 or notify local law enforcement.

Mountain lion attacks are rare. Game and Parks said anyone who encounters a mountain lion should not approach the animal, should make sure to give the lion an avenue of escape and should stay calm and move slowly.

The best response is to back away safely if possible, without turning your back to the lion or running away. Raise your arms to appear larger, and lift up young children to keep them from running.

In the event of an attack, fight back.

"Mountain lion have been successfully driven off with bare hands," the release states. "Use rocks, or whatever you can get your hands on. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down."

If the mountain lion is discovered, officials plan to kill it.

"Tranquilizers can take up to 10 minutes to take effect, and animals often run after being darted," the release states. "These animals may be difficult or impossible to relocate and may cross into traffic or highly populated areas in a partially drugged state."

Games and Parks said public safety is the top concern, and Nebraska does not have large tracts of public land with adequate habitat for a lion to be relocated. Zoos typically do not accept mountain lions that have lived in the wild because they're stressed by people and do not do well in confinement.

Mountain lions are native to Nebraska but were eliminated by the 1890s and returned to the state in the 1990s, according to Game and Parks. There is no current estimate about the population of the animals in the state.

Two mountain lion sightings were confirmed last week in southwest Omaha.

The first sighting took place at about 4:15 a.m. on July 24 near Interstate 80 and Q Street. The second sighting took place on July 28 at about 5:25 a.m. near Interstate 80 and Mockingbird Drive.

In both cases, the mountain lion was captured on home security video and able to be identified by the commission.

On Sunday, Game and Parks officers were called to Zorinsky Lake Park, located near 156th and F Streets, after someone reported seeing a mountain lion near the park’s football field. No tracks were found in the area, and no security camera footage was recovered.

When a mountain lion enters a municipal area, the commission’s mountain lion management plan stipulates that the animal should be safely killed as soon as possible. If the animal leaves city limits, according to the plan, it will not be pursued except to monitor its movements and potential re-entry into the city.

Mountain lions in eastern Nebraska are typically sub-adults who are looking for territory of their own. They can walk up to 20 miles a day.

“It probably will continue walking until it finds a mate or dies,” Sam Wilson, the furbearer manager for Game and Parks, told the Omaha World-Herald. “I suspect if it can find a way out of town it will likely do that.”