A new car wash and lube shop are finally in the process of being built in Papillion

A sign has been up for years between Texas Roadhouse and Buffalo Wild Wings in the northeast corner of the Shadow Lake Towne Center shopping mall announcing Take 5 would be coming to the area.

A representative for the mall told the Times that the delay in construction was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take 5 is a national chain that offers automatic car washes and stay-in-your-car oil changes advertised as taking about 10 minutes.

The City of Papillion issued permits for Take 5's location at 11611 S. 73rd St. on Jan. 28, 2022, for both a car wash and an oil change garage.

However, at its Feb. 21, 2023, meeting, the Papillion City Council approved a special use permit for Take 5 to build the oil change portion of the business at 1419 Papillion Drive, located by the Starbuck cater-cornered from the Shadow Lake site.

Martin Pelster, who appeared at the meeting on behalf of VantEdge Auto T5 Real Estate LLC, said steps were taken to keep the Take 5 traffic separate from cars going to Starbucks, which regularly has a long line of cars. Pelster said 40 to 50 vehicles per day would be expected to receive service the garage.

The company's website does not list any Nebraska locations or have information about when the Papillion location is expected to open. A job posting on Indeed notes Take 5 is hiring for an oil change location at 6609 N. 99 St. in Omaha.