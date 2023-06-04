The Papillion Public Library has installed a permanent StoryWalk at Eagle Ridge Park.

Essentially a self-serve storytime, a StoryWalk invites park visitors to follow a path while reading a children's book that's displayed page-by-page along the way.

The Papillion StoryWalk is spread across 18 pedestals on a paved pathway. Eagle Ridge Park is located south of Rumsey Station Elementary School just east of 66th Street.

"The original idea for the StoryWalk came from a Leadership Sarpy project that ultimately culminated in a partnership between the Papillion Parks Department and the Library," the library said in a Facebook post. "We hope to see you at the Storywalk at Eagle Ridge soon!"

The first story featured is "In The Neighborhood" by Rocio Bonilla. Those who use the installation are invited to offer feedback using a QR code leading to a brief survey.

A StorWwalk is also offered by the Gretna Public Library monthly in Peterson Park.