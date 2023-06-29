U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Adam Dornbusch, left, from Papillion, rotates an engine on a spanning dolly in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on Tuesday, June 13. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.