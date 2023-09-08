Bellevue West boys tennis swept the Husky Invitational at Omaha Northwest Thursday.

No. 1 singles: Tanner Adams, first place, 6-1

Adams rebounded from a second-match defeat and defeated his Cornerstone Christian (Bellevue) opponent twice to win the title.

No. 2 singles: Tanner Hosick, first place, 4-0

Hosick won 32 out of 34 games played to cruise to first place.

No. 1 doubles: Cooper Moore and Koen Zimmerman, first place, 4-0

The Bellevue West duo is 13-1 overall this season, a perfect 7-0 in the No. 1 spot.

No. 2 doubles: Theo Langlouis and Braylon Chism, first place, 4-0

In their first tournament playing doubles, regular singles Langlouis and Chism also cruised to first place finishes.