Three different classes, three top 10 teams. Bellevue West, Bennington and Platteview came together for a star-studded triangular at the Thunderdome Tuesday night.

Going into the matches, Class A No. 9 Bellevue West was on an eight-game winning streak, B No. 2 Bennington with one defeat in their first 14 matches, and C-1 No. 9 Platteview with just two in 11. Each an early-season tournament champion: Bellevue West at the Chieftain Invitational, Bennington at both Norfolk and Millard West, and Platteview at Columbus SCOTUS.

Hosted by alternating schools (Platteview last year, Bennington next) since 2018, this year’s triangular between the three is the best combined record going in (33-7).

The TBirds, resilient with youth turned to experience after a 13-23 season last year, have nearly equaled their win total from a season ago halfway through the season.

The Badgers, with just one loss to a Millard West team making a climb up to No. 3 in Class A, carrying progression, going from no more than 16 wins in each of four seasons from 2018-22 to a state semifinal appearance last year.

And the Trojans, losses to C1 No. 8 Wahoo in five sets and B No. 4 Norris in a two-set sweep, playing with each and every member of last year’s squad that finished 10-4 and came up just shy of State in a district final loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.

Game 1: A No. 9 Bellevue West 2, B No. 2 Bennington 0

The TBirds battled the Badgers for a sweep victory (25-20, 25-20) getting out to an early 3-0 start in set one but falling behind after four straight aces by Bennington senior Olivia Mauch. Part of BW head coach Christina Krajicek’s game plan was to work around the future Husker.

“Yeah, that was our plan,” she said. “I mean, you can see they shifted to like a modified rotational defense. So we kind of had a little bit more of the left side option for our outsides, and ended up working but yeah, our overall goal is to keep it away from her because she has amazing ball control. And you can see, she takes up half the court the entire time.”

Leading the way was Kayla Eggiman with 12 kills.

“I'm just so proud of her. Her leadership abilities this year have risen more than any athlete I've probably had in my program,” Krajicek said. “She's obviously seen great girls prior to her, so she's learned a lot from those girls, but she's just taken on her own role and like she keeps this team composed.”

Specifically, Eggiman has grown into a leader who keeps the team focused while improving her defense while playing with a heavy arm on the attack.

“She is one athlete we are going to truly miss next year,” Krajicek said. “I mean, she brings so much to this team.”

Tess Reitsma also contributed an even helping of eight kills and three blocks, while fellow juniors Madelyn Anderson and Elly Dow combined for six blocks (Dow added six kills).

“We really focused defensively this year on our block,” the BW head coach said. “Like blocking and out of system work. And I think that's really helped our focus throughout practice plans and I can see it paying off in games for sure.”

From a unit that returns a majority of production (lost one senior, Heather Fogarty), poise under pressure has prevailed.

“The girls do not tend to get frazzled, whether we're down by four or five points or whatever it is, like they all come together, they look each other in the eye, they give each other options (and) are communicating on and off the court all the time,” Krajicek said. “So that's one area of our game that I haven't seen in this program in a really long time is just the solid unity that this group has.”

Game 2: Bennington 2, C-1 No. 9 Platteview 0

In the middle game, the Badgers bounced back with a comfortable sweep of the Trojans (25-13, 25-17), though Platteview kept in close halfway through the second set.

Tied at 12, Bennington went on an 8-1 run, as service (6) and attacking errors (8) plagued Platteview.

Hayden Liebsack tallied eight kills, while Evynn Olsen served up six aces.

Game 3: Bellevue West 2, Platteview 0

In the triangular finale, the TBirds took care of the Trojans with a sweep (25-22, 25-12) in a familiar matchup after the two played in a Jamboree scrimmage on Aug. 21 at Omaha Concordia.

Leading the way for Bellevue West again were Eggiman (8 kills) and Reitmsa (7), while Anderson added four kills, three aces and one block. The Trojans got good efforts from Lexi Hans and Abree Plueger (18 kills combined), but ultimately fell short against tough competition.

“I think it's important that we remember that they’re Class A and Class B top 10 team,” Trojans head coach Shae Speth said. “I think at times we competed, but I think we showed where we need to get better, we just made too many mistakes at times and let other teams go on runs.

“We know that Norris tournament last weekend, got second, but lost to Norris, so we wanted to come in here knowing that it was a tough night, but just compete with them.”

In a back-and-forth first set, Speth was pleased with improved passing, but winning close sets is a priority moving forward.

“We talked about winning those close sets all the time, and tonight, we just didn't, and they were able to execute and we made a couple errors at the end that we just can't do moving forward,” Speth said.

All Trojans return from last season, which was strong down the stretch, and all but libero Hannah Tagel played club volleyball during the off-season.

“So I think that it helps them to get more touches on the ball,” Speth said. “We made a couple little lineup changes. We moved Brooklyn Stehlik to the right side just to give us an option there. And Reagan Smith who was hurt a lot of it, she's a strong blocker for us. doesn't hit a bunch, but she's a strong blocker for us. And I think this group is pretty close.”

Speth said sometimes that closeness can be good, sometimes a challenge, but regardless, the continuation is key.

“We just kind of see it as a continuation of last year, and now it's ‘Have we gotten better?’ Every other team has progressed. I think that we're deeper, our practices are more competitive than they were in the past,” Speth said. “Great teams hold each other accountable, and if we want to be a great team then they have to be able to do that.”