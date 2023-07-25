The return of bowling to Bellevue is tentatively scheduled for the end of September.

The Alley announced Friday that's the target for reopening the former Leopard Lanes bowling alley near Bellevue University.

"There are still a few major milestones that we have to cross before we can settle on a specific date for our grand opening," The Alley said in a Facebook post. "That said, as soon as we have the opening date, we WILL be very public about it!"

The Alley has launched a website, thealleybellevue.com, where it announced its planned hours of operation are 10 a.m. to midnight every day of the week.

When it opens, The Alley will feature 32 lanes of brand-new bowling equipment, an arcade, axe throwing, a sports bar and a location of Frank's Pizzeria offering dine-in and to-go service.

The old snack bar from Leopards Lanes is being replaced with a private bar with a private eight-lane suite. The former pro shop is becoming an arcade area.

Leopard Lanes opened in 1978 and closed for good in 2020 amid the economic downtown of the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility at 601 Chateau Drive was purchased last year, and the new owner began work on a complete renovation, which has taken longer than initially planned.

The Alley hoped to open in time for August league bowling.

"There were a number of renovation-related delays that pushed back our opening date," according to a Facebook post. "These delays stemmed from decisions made by the owner to address certain conditions at the bowling alley discovered during the renovation process. These decisions were not made lightly, but, in the end, we sincerely feel that these were the best decisions."

The Alley is considering an abbreviated league season this fall, based on when it's able to open, and it is coordinating with other bowling alleys in the Omaha metropolitan area.

With opening day approaching, the bowling center also announced that it is hiring for a general manager, customer service manager and bar manager, as well as bartenders, mechanics and attendants for both bowling and axe throwing.