The Special Restaurant in Bellevue announced Friday that it will be closed Sunday, July 30, due to a shortage of staff.

"We are working to hire kitchen staff to no avail," management said in the Facebook post. "This is not a decision that we take lightly, but we will close our doors if we feel the quality or customer service will be lessened. We simply do not have the staff to serve the quantity of customers on Sundays."

Going forward, staff say they will look at staffing each week and update their status from there.

"Our thanks go out to everyone that visits the Special, and we are truly sorry for the inconvenience this may cause," the post said.