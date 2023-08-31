Papillion-La Vista South 2, Silo (Okla.) 1

A 2-run home run by Alexa Epley was all the Titans needed to defeat the out-of-state Rebels, in town for the Kaiti Williams Invitational at Papillion Landing Friday and Saturday.

Omaha Westside 9, Papillion-La Vista South 7

The scoreboard was lit up in the nightcap of Thursday's Titans home triangular, as Papio South wound up on the wrong side of an offensive outburst. Home runs by Kalista Rich (3 RBIs) and Emma Kauffman (2 RBIs) boosted the Warriors hitting.

Toria Rother drove in two runs for the Titans.

Gretna 6, Legend (Col.) 1

Skarlett Jones drove in three RBIs and Alexis Jensen struck out 20 in a comfortable Dragons win.

Bellevue West 17, Omaha South 5

Jayci Woodard and Karleigh Rowley combined for seven RBIs in a dominant TBirds win.

Columbus 14, Belleuve East 13

The scoreboard might need a reboot after this explosion of scoring. Haley DeMontel, Maci Cruse, Courtney Ehler and Val Fitzgerald all drove in at least two RBIs (DeMontel and Cruse 3) but a walk-off single won the game for the Discoverers.

Ralston 14, Platteview 3

Blair 11, Omaha Gross 0