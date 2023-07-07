Tim Schram is seeking re-election to the Nebraska Public Service Commission next year.

Schram announced June 12 that he wants to continue representing District 3, which spans Sarpy, Saunders and western Douglas counties.

A fourth generation Nebraska, the Gretna native has a farming background and is currently serving his third term on the PSC after previously serving as a Sarpy County commissioner, according to a news release.

"Every day I focus on results for consumers and taxpayers," Schram said in a release. "I’m proud of our work to invest in broadband, promote safe, reliable and affordable natural gas, address spamming and advance 911 networks. Together we ensure tough but fair regulation of grain dealers and warehouses, and work with industry and federal regulators on rail safety."

About pipelines, perhaps the most controversial issue that goes before the commission, Schram said he believes in U.S. energy independence and that reviewing pipeline route applications should be done "without being subject to certain political winds."

Schram was first elected in 2006 and currently serves as board vice chairman. He also serves as chairman of the Committee on Telecommunications for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners as well as serving on the Federal ITRS Advisory Board and the Task Force on Optimal Public Safety Answering Point Architecture.

“As the most experienced member of the commission I am determined to work with my colleagues, a majority of whom have joined the board in recent months, to ensure common sense solutions to the challenges facing consumers and taxpayers in the areas where the PSC has oversight," Schram said. "I look forward to the opportunity to continue my service to Nebraskans, ensuring that their voices are heard and their interests are vigorously represented.”