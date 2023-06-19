The new Uncover the Unexpected tourism program is aimed at not only out-of-town visitors but also local folks who may not be aware of the many unique shops and outdoor attractions in Sarpy and Cass counties.

It’s a smaller, more regional version of the popular Nebraska Passport Program, said Fred Uhe, director of Sarpy County Tourism.

“People forget there are jewels in their backyard,” Uhe said.

The objective under this regional promotional program is for people to visit as many of the selected attractions and businesses in this program as possible to get stamps for prizes and a chance to win a shopping spree.

Purchases are not necessary to receive the stamps with entry forms available for participants at all the locations. One prize entry per person is allowed, with each individual submitting their own stamped passport.

Multiple people in the same household may receive prizes if they each submit their own stamped entry. Participants have until July 31 to collect stamps from participating attractions and businesses.

Completed entries must be submitted to Sarpy County Tourism, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion NE 68046 or to Cass County Tourism, P.O. Box 521, Plattsmouth NE 68048. Entries must be received or postmarked by Aug. 1.

Sarpy County Tourism and Cass County Tourism employees and their families are ineligible to participate in program.

This promotion, which started April 13, has already seen good interest, Uhe said.

“We’ve seen activity in our office pick up,” he said.

Participating in the passport program are:

• Tree Rush Adventures, 1111 Bellevue Boulevard N. (Fontenelle Forest), Bellevue.

Founded in 1913, Fontenelle Forest is one of Nebraska’s oldest conservation organizations and one of the largest private nature centers in the nation.

• Sarpy County Museum, 2402 Clay St., Bellevue.

The Sarpy County Museum is committed to protecting, preserving, and promoting Sarpy County’s rich history.

• Soaring Wings Vineyards & Brewing, 17111 S. 138th St., Springfield.

Owners Jim and Sharon Shaw not only grow 14 different varietals of grapes, but also make the wine and beer.

• Yeti, 21215 Nebraska Crossing Drive, Gretna.

A new place for people to shop for their favorite Yeti gear.

• Holy Family Shrine, 23132 Pflug Road, Gretna..

A place off of Interstate 80 for travelers to pray and discover the Catholic faith.

• Cabela’s, 12703 Westport Parkway, La Vista.

The 128,000-square-foot store is not only packed with a selection of outdoor gear, but also features a used gun library, an arcade shooting gallery, and a full Power Sports department with a boat and ATV showroom.

• Graley’s Creamery and Confections, 147 N. Washington St., Papillion.

“At any given time, we have 26 different ice cream flavors and we rotate new flavors all the time,” said owner Bryon Compton. “Everything we make comes from scratch. We also have a full coffee bar.”

• Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H, La Vista.

The spot for all - novice or experienced - to come and share their love for beer.

• Sarpy County Tourism, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion.

Contact the team at Sarpy County Tourism and start planning that visit to the county.

• Robin's Nest, 101 W. Main St., Springfield.

Repurposing old treasures and interesting finds into new heirlooms.

• Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland.

A stunning facility that aims to become the pre-eminent aerospace educational museum in the Midwest.

• Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, 16406 292nd Street, Ashland.

The park is a four-mile, drive-through North American wildlife adventure.

• Round the Bend Steakhouse, 30801 E. Park Highway, Ashland.

The perfect place to meet friends and family for great food. People can also host an event in he 10,000-square-foot ballroom with plenty of space for entertainment and dancing.

• Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St., Plattsmouth.

Permanent displays depict various stages in the county’s history.

• Bakers Candies, 831 S. Bakers St., Greenwood.

These world-renowned chocolate meltaways have been proudly produced in Nebraska for generations.

• Scatter Joy Acres, 4107 Waverly Rd, Murray.

A 27-acre rescue and therapy ranch, animal education center and petting zoo. Enjoy interacting with all types of animals, such as goats, alpacas, horses, ostriches, camels and more.

• Slattery Vintage Estates Vineyard & Tasting Room, 8925 Adams Street, Nehawka.

Sit by the pond or in the tasting room by the fireplace sipping award-winning wines from Nebraska or around the world. SVE also carries local and domestic beers. Try an appetizer, and on weekends, wood fired pizzas are served during the summer concert series.

• Bess Streeter Aldrich House, 204 East F St., Elmwood.

Take a guided tour through the 1922 home of nationally known author Bess Streeter Aldrich. See original Aldrich furnishings and antiques, flower gardens, lily pond and video history of Bess Streeter Aldrich. Novels by Aldrich are available for sale at the house.

• Coop De Ville, 209 Main St., Louisville.

Select specialty gifts while enjoying coffee or tea.

• Wostrel Family’s Union Orchard & Tasting Room, 2405 S. Highway 75, Union.

A fun atmosphere for family outings. The orchard’s kitchen offers a delicious assortment including pies, apple turnovers, doughnuts and apple smoked sausage. Fresh-grown apples, peaches, rhubarb, strawberries, pumpkin, and more.

Even if people only drop in to get stamps, it can still be beneficial for the businesses and attractions, Uhe said.

“If you never been there, here’s your chance to get in the front door and many return at a later date,” Uhe said. “You might remember it’s there and say, `Hey, they’ve got neat stuff, let’s go back.’ We hope people have fun.”