A local version of the Nebraska Passport Program attracted nearly 200 tourists to a variety of destinations and businesses across Sarpy and Cass counties.

Sarpy County Tourism announced that Wesley Johnsen of Papillion won the top prize in the Uncover the Unexpected tourism program. The package included a $250 shopping spree at Nebraska Crossing, a year's worth of chocolate from Baker's Candies, four Omaha Storm Chasers tickets, a two night staycation and meal vouchers, a T-shirt, a hat and a koozie.

A child, Larson Toledo, received second place, while Jenny Deutsch of Omaha took home third place and Milt Lastovica of La Vista received fourth place.

"Sarpy County Tourism, Cass County Tourism and the participating businesses want to congratulate the four winners of the Uncover the Unexpected promotion, which spotlighted 10 attractions and businesses in each county this summer," according to the Sarpy County Tourism website.

The featured attractions were Holy Family Shrine, Yeti at Nebraska Crossing, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, Round the Bend, Wildlife Safari Park, Baker’s Candies, Cabela’s, Heights Draft Room, Cass County Museum, Coop De Ville, TreeRush Adventures, Sarpy County Museum, Slattery Vintage Estates Vineyard & Tasting Room, Scatter Joy Acres, Bess Streeter Aldrich House and Museum, Union Orchard, Sarpy County Tourism, Graley’s Creamery & Confections, Soaring Wings Vineyard and Brewing, and Robin’s Nest.

The featured businesses were Nebraska Crossing, La Vista Embassy Suites, Baker’s Candies, Slattery Vintage Estates Vineyard & Tasting Room, La Vista Marriott, Mas Chingon, Papillion Fairfield Inn, Rooted Soul Boutique, Dollar Tree, Rally House, Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits, Ika San Ramen, Chocolaterie Stam, Carhartt, World of Wonder, T.J. Maxx/Home Goods, Copps Pizza, Wine Cellar 510 and Bits and Pieces.

“People forget there are jewels in their backyard,” Fred Uhe, director of Sarpy County Tourism, told the Times in June.