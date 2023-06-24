Bellevue West and Nebraska alum Angee Henry, and Platteview girls track and field head coach Christina Elder both won their Masters races at separate USATF meets on Saturday.

In her age division at the USA Track & Field Minnesota Open & Masters Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Elder won both the 200 meters (27.89 seconds) and 400 (59.90). Elder represented the United States in Poland earlier this year during the Trojans' spring season.

Henry, meanwhile, ran to a first-place finish at the USATF NYC Grand Prix in the 400 meters with a time of 58.38 seconds, ahead of Nathalie Jones by over three seconds.

As a junior at Bellevue West, Henry won golds for the Thunderbirds in the 200, 400 and long jump in 1992. Henry went on to set a national age-group record in the long jump and was part of the USA Junior World Team in 1995. At Nebraska, Henry won the NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump titles in 1996. All told, Henry was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American.