Bellevue West has become accustomed to having a high powered offense.

They’ve also sent their fair share of high-end recruits to Nebraska, including recent national top-60 recruit Zavier Betts.

But the Thunderbirds have never had a trio as explosive nor bled Husker red as much as their power trio is expected to this year.

Commitment

Quarterback Daniel Kaelin and receivers Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris will already be making waves in high school football in the state of Nebraska after an electric 2022 season. Those waves crested into a tsunami when Hall and McMorris followed their QB to Lincoln with their joint commitment on June 23.

“The fact that something like that I don’t think (has) really ever happened before, us being teammates already and gonna be teammates in college,” Kaelin said during a summer morning of team bonding with cornhole, basketball and tennis at Lakewood Villages Park.

“It’s just a really cool opportunity. And I know I’m really excited to know that I already have a really good connection with these guys. We have a big senior season coming up, but to know that we can continue that stuff moving forward for not just a senior season but also in college.”

Hall added that continuing to be teammates is something he and Kaelin have been “planning for a while.”

“We thought about doing it in eighth grade, and we always joked about doing it. And I mean, we’re here now and then we got another receiver with us that we’ve become really good friends with. Zay’s like family now. The trio’s gonna stick together, it’s been a dream.”

Each had different things that drew them to the Huskers. For McMorris, being a priority for Garret McGuire — Nebraska wide receivers coach — and the rest of the coaching staff was key.

“They followed my parents (on social media), called me every day, talked to them every day, it just showed me how important I am to Nebraska. What better is it than to play for your home state.”

For quarterback Kaelin, who flipped from a commitment to his home state school Missouri, the “whole package” drew him to the Huskers.

“They were saying it means so much to know that I’m able to represent the whole state, the incredible fan base and history that Nebraska has. And then the coaching staff has been incredible, you know, ever since I got there the first week they were there in December, I felt a really good connection with them, especially (head) coach (Matt) Rhule. And then really big with (offensive coordinator) coach (Marcus) Satterfield and (offensive analyst) coach (Adam) DiMichele. So I just think, I guess it was a complete package.”

The only hesitation Kaelin might have had is that the Huskers “aren’t currently a winning program,” but he has full confidence in the recruiting, track record, execution and hard work that Rhule brings and expects from his team to lead to success.

“It’s a recipe for success, and we can’t wait to get there.”

Finally, Hall’s eye was drawn to the in-state recruiting that had waned in recent years.

“That really affects how people are going to look at your state,” said Hall. “I feel like this coaching staff really tries to nail in that we’re trying to get the guys from our state, our better players. Because when you’re home-grown, it’s a different feeling when you’re playing at your home college. Committing to Nebraska was a big thing for because I grew up watching Nebraska, family, friends in Nebraska.

“So I feel like the connections that drew me to Nebraska with this coaching staff, I feel like it was really just meant to be.”

Connection

As the four-star wide receiver (No. 3 in the state at the position) who held offers from Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and others attested to, he and his quarterback have developed a strong connection. That connection was strengthened by home workouts together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One memory that I definitely won’t forget is when we first started working out,” Hall said. “It was like COVID and everything still, so I’d always go over to his house and we’d do workouts and stuff we had like a ton of videos and stuff of us just goofing around. But those are like the best memories and the ones that I’m gonna remember the most because that’s where we started. That’s kind of where it took off.”

Kaelin continued by saying the familiarity with each other for “so long” makes their upcoming high school senior season and future at Nebraska that much more special while providing room for a lot more memories.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about before we even had offers, it’s obviously something we work towards and wanted. But we had said if we could go to the same school, that’d be sick, and so for that to actually happen is really cool.”

What McMorris lacked in the long-term connection with Kaelin and Hall, he quickly made up for by diving deep into the Thunderbirds playbook when he transferred from a run-heavy Millard North team last summer.

“I knew how hectic the playbook was, but as I got into it, it wasn’t really that hectic,” said McMorris, who fielded offers from Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, USC and others.

“And then just building chemistry with these two, like running routes in the summer times and (that) just really translates to the field. So I think what was most important for me making that transition was to get in the playbook and build a connection.”

The transition to Bellevue West brought confidence in McMorris’ speed, but due to the Mustangs’ run-first tendency, Hall said they weren’t sure about the six-foot receiver’s hands.

“When he came in and we saw everything he could do, he had great speed, he could cut, he had a great burst. I mean, everything you need for a DI receiver. I mean, one of the best from the West. I’m telling you. So when he came in, we saw how he can move and what he could do so we moved him to receiver and I mean, me and him were kind of just connected from there. So I mean, the connection that we’ve had, and the connection that we’ve been able to make, especially through Danny being our quarterback, it’s really just special for me, you don’t really find this kind of thing.”

But it wasn’t always easy. After having been behind talented receivers like Betts on the depth chart, Hall was expected to be “the guy” heading into his junior season. The addition of McMorris meant sharing some of the spotlight, but T-Birds head coach Michael Huffman said Hall adapted quickly.

“That was really hard for Dae’vonn because Dae’vonn had started since his freshman year, but there’s always been the other guys, and he was the third guy,” Huffman said. “So he came into his junior year expecting to be the guy.

“It’s not like he didn’t have a great (junior) season, but he was bothered because Isaiah came over, sets the state record for catches with 90, has 1200-plus yards and has a few more touchdowns. So we had some conversations because his body language was not very good. But I give the credit where credit’s due, he fixed it.”

Huffman added that while there was a bit of a struggle, they’ve had a “much better offseason” while Hall and McMorris have developed a brotherhood and provide double the challenge for opposing defenses.

“Now it’s funny because Dae’vonn and Isaiah, man, they’re thick as thieves. They spend all their time together, you know, so I’m really excited to see how that plays out. And what I tried to explain it to Dae’vonn that if we didn’t have Isaiah, than the safety would it be able to cheat to your side every time, you’d be double teamed all game, and how’s that gonna go?”

Last year, it went pretty well in a 7-4 season, but the trio is focused on building an even better connection and finishing games. Last year, Bellevue West’s four losses all came after leading at halftime, and the one that stuck with them most was giving away a 23-point fourth quarter lead against Gretna in a thrilling – but ultimately very disappointing – 40-37 loss.

“That Gretna loss, I know it hurt us a lot,” Kaelin said. “I know it hurt me really bad. It kind of stung for a while, but the only good that comes from that is it adds motivation for this year. So I think really right I feel like we started lifting quicker than we normally do.”

The offensive line especially, Kaelin added, came in before school to lift and work to get development on the fast track under coach Mike Pokorski.

“I think their knowledge of all the pass protections, run game is going to make my job a lot easier and they’re going to be really successful. And like coach said” – Huffman previously called the o-line the “straw the stirs the drink” for the T-Birds offense – “everything starts with the o-line. The better they are, that’s gonna really help the rest of the offense.”

For the receivers, the focus is especially on finishing games and the connection.

“I feel like the success we had last year is gonna transfer over this year,” McMorris said. “So now it’s about finishing games. I feel like last year we had a lead at halftime, but in the fourth quarter, we let those get away from us. So just finishing the game and staying mentally ready, physically ready, so when we get to the fourth quarter, we’re all locked in.”

Hall added that the offense and defense are “super competitive” against each other in practice, one side wanting to beat the other and vice versa, which he expects to translate into games (especially Omaha Westside, Hall pointed out).

“I feel like this year, our team has a better connection than they did last year because we all mesh with each other really well. I mean, we’re all pretty close. The class above us. I mean, we were in a good connection with them, but I didn’t feel like the connection was all there. I mean, we had some little things off the field that we were fixing. And we were having problems at practices and stuff. But this year, I mean, this is the most energy we’ve had this year. We’re all super competitive. We all want to win.”

The offense is also certainly more than just the future Huskers trio and the aforementioned offensive line. Two others that the T-Birds are high on are Ben Goodwater – 18 receptions, 272 yards and three touchdowns last year – and T.J. Whaley – five receptions, 108 yards, one TD.

“I think what a lot of people don’t realize and they’re going to see this year is that one, a guy named Ben Goodwater has improved tremendously,” Kaelin said. “The season he’s about to have is going to surprise a lot of people and he already has a lot of really good options but I think some more doors will open for him as well. And then another guy who didn’t really play last year, T.J. Whaley is going to be our tight end slash slot. He’s really improved, a really good receiver, so I think this year we’re gonna have four true receiving threats on the field.”

With Hall calling himself and McMorris two “goofy people” who play without uptightness, they are able to balance goofy with business.

“Off the field, we’re goofy, but on the field, we know it’s business,” McMorris said. “So once we step on the field, it is game time, the lights are on, we’re straight about business. No goofiness, unless we score, we’re gonna do a little celebration, but other than that it’s locked in, but we’re really good together.”

The season starts August 18 at home against Creighton Prep — Kaelin saying the way they went out last year adds “that much more” motivation — but all three aim to finish this chapter right where they will start the next one.

“Our last high school game is going to be on the same field as the same college we go to,” McMorris said.

“I got two things to say,” Hall added. “First thing is you’re gonna see a lot of touchdowns, a lot of celebrations and a lot of fun this year. But number two is you’re going to see that carry into Nebraska as well, but you will also see us in the national championship. Mark my words.”