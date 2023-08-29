VOLLEYBALL

Gretna 3, Bellevue East 0

The Dragons (4-4) cruised past the Chieftains (0-5) in a three-set sweep (25-6, 25-17, 25-14). Individual stats were not available at posting.

Papillion-La Vista South 3, Elkhorn South 1

The Titans (7-0) were led by in attack by Lauren Medeck (17 kills), Morgan Bode (11 kills) and Sydney Horn (10 kills), to a four-set win (25-10, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20) over the Storm (2-4).Charlee Solomon (28 assists, 12 digs, nine kills, four service aces) stood out once again for her versatility, while Kyla Dyrstad dished out 23 assists.

Bellevue West 3, Millard South 0

The TBirds (4-4) earned a sweep (25-16, 25-18, 25-23) over the Patriots (2-4). Individual stats were not available at posting.

Omaha Duchesne quad

Gretna East 2, Lincoln Southeast 0

Gretna East 2, Omaha Duchesne 1

Gretna East 2, Westview 0

The Griffins (6-0) improved on their perfect start with sweeps of the Knights (25-12, 26-24) and Wolverines (25-11, 25-17), while edging past the Cardinals (25-22, 23-25, 25-7). Hayden Hart totaled 23 kills over the three games, while Maddie Schnell added 21.

Platteview triangular

Platteview 2, York 1

Platteview 2, Roncalli Catholic 0

The Trojans remained undefeated at 3-0 with wins over the Dukes (19-25, 25-16, 25-13) and Crimson Pride (25-13, 25-14) at a home triangular. Individual stats were not available at posting.

Mercy 3, Gross Catholic 2

The Cougars (1-1) fell in a five-set battle (19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 8-15), losing a 2-1 lead to the Monarchs.

SOFTBALL

Bellevue East 6, Westview 1

Alisha McMurtry, Val Fitzgerald and Maci Cruse all drove in two RBIs each, while Audrina Urwin struck out 10 in a complete game for the Chieftains win.

Bellevue East (2-5) 401 000 1 -- 6 5 0

Westview (2-2) 000 100 0 -- 1 4 1

Elkhorn 13, Bellevue West 6

Jayci Woodard and Elli Reyes both hit home runs in the losing effort, combining for all six TBirds RBIs.

Bellevue West (3-6) 300 030 0 -- 6 10 4

Elkhorn (2-4) 201 055 x -- 13 10 0

Gretna East 8, Burke 0

The Griffins cruised in their home opener, delayed a week after last week's heat, as Kylie Fullerton drove in three RBIs and Kendall Johnson struck out six and allowed just two hits in a five-inning shutout.

Burke (1-5) 000 00x x -- 0 2 0

Gretna East (3-4) 500 12x x -- 8 11 1

Papillion-La Vista 10, Millard South 2

The Monarchs picked up a big win after a sputtering start, led by Maizey Carpenter and Amanda Gibilisco with three RBIs each. Carly Bertolini pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and just one earned run in the win, consistently leaving runners stranded (six hits, three walks for the Patriots).

Papillion-La Vista (3-3) 000 241 3 -- 10 14 3

Millard South (4-3) 100 010 0 -- 2 6 0

Platteview 9, Cass 0

Maddie Romans and Grace Beaty drove in three RBIs each as the Trojans routed the Wildcats.

Cass County (1-3) 000 00x x -- 0 3 3

Platteview (5-3) 261 0xx x -- 9 9 0