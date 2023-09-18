Union Omaha extended their USL League One-record nine-game winning streak and punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 3-2 win at Chattanooga Saturday.

Los Buhos (The Owls) went ahead with goals from Steevan Dos Santos and Marco Milanese in the 18th and 34th minutes, a lovely backheel from captain J.P. Scearce to set up Milanese. The Red Wolves responded in the 39th minute as Ryley Kraft found the back of the net.

But an stoppage time goal by Joe Brito put Omaha in firm control up 3-1.

Another late second-half stoppage time goal allowed, scored by Ropapa Mensah in the second minute after the 90, stamped the final score.

The win vaulted Los Buhos into first, but a Northern Colorado Hailstorm victory means they are even on points but trail on goal difference (+18 to +11). Regardless, they are playoff-bound for the fourth straight season, one of which ended in a League One championship in 2021.

Union Omaha next plays at Central Valley Fuego on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Union Omaha (2nd, 52 points, 15-5-7) 3 0 -- 3

Chattanooga (11th, 24 points, 6-16-6) 1 1 -- 2