The pitching rubber -- yes, the rubber -- came loose and wouldn't restick as No. 1 Gretna grabbed an early edge and held Papillion-La Vista South's hitters in check in a suspended game Tuesday night.

When play was suspended, the Titans were at-bat in the top of the sixth, trailing 3-1 with a 1-0 count to Toria Rother with nobody on, nobody out. With five innings completed, the result of the game would be official if the Titans decided not to return to Gretna to complete.

"I didn't think our focus was great," Dragons head coach Bill Heard said. "Thought we kind of gave at-bats away. I was not happy with how we performed. But, you know, maybe we did enough here so we'll see how this thing turns out, who knows?"

After striking out two of the first three batters in the top of the first, Alexis Jensen delivered an RBI double to center field open the scoring. Emerson Johnson added to the lead with an RBI single to left to double the lead.

That would be enough for Jensen and the Dragons, as the junior allowed just six Titans to reach base (four singles, one walk) and struck out nine.

The biggest threat came in the top of the fifth, when the Titans got runners on second and third. Shayla Warak drove a single up the middle to score Emersyn Exner, but Anniston Trevarrow came up ready to fire. The center fielder delivered a dime to catcher Brylee Rupiper, who applied the tag to Baylor Gregory to keep the Dragons ahead.

"I think she (Trevarrow) impacts the game as much as almost anybody on our team," Heard said. "She's really our leader. I mean, as the leadoff hitter, she does everything that you want her to do. She sets the tone defensively, she's the best centerfielder that I've ever had, it's not close. Her leadership, her toughness, like she's about all the right things."

Gretna restored the two-run lead as Skarlett Jones tattooed a double to the fence in right field.

Defense was a theme throughout the night, as Rupiper threw out an attempted base stealer to end the second inning, and Titans catcher Alexa Epley turned to the backstop, grabbed the ball, turned again and tossed back to home to minimize the damage to just one run for Gretna.

The Metro Tournament -- unless the teams decide to wrap up the game Wednesday -- is next for both teams, with the Titans facing Bellevue East at Papillion Landing Field 3 on Thursday at 4 p.m., and the Dragons against the winner of Omaha Buena Vista/Omaha North (Thursday, noon) at 2 p.m.

Heard hopes the tournament can reset the focus they lacked.

"We don't talk about a lot of goals in our program, but that's a big one," he said. "So if that doesn't get you ready to play, then you're in the wrong uniform."

SUSP. Papillion-La Vista South (8-3) .. 000 01x x -- 1 5 0

Gretna (12-1) ....................... 200 01x x -- 3 7 0

Other scores

Gretna East 14, Omaha Benson 0 (3 inn.)

Omaha Bryan 13, Lincoln 4

Papillion-La Vista 11, Omaha Westview 1

Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 1

Millard North 7, Bellevue East 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

Nebraska City 11, Platteview 5