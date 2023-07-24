United Way of the Midlands celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday with a community event at Werner Park.

Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands, said she was pleased with the turnout at Saturday's event in Papillion, which was the fourth and final community event organized to celebrate the centennial.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be celebrating 100 years of giving back and working with our community," Forsberg said. "We really wanted to give back to the community and provide an opportunity to come out and celebrate."

Activities at Werner Park included letting children run the bases or play catch in the outfield, explore the Family Fun Zone activities including the carousel, face painting, balloon art, free food and a community village spotlighting United Way partners.

"A really fun day today," Forsberg said. "We really wanted this to be a community celebration."

The public was invited to the festivities in recognition of the 40,000 donors that support United Way of the Midlands.

The charitable organization takes that supports and invests in more than 150 programs in the community health and human services area, such as food pantries, domestic violence support and housing support.

"United Way is an organization that connects people that need help with those that want to help," Forsberg said. "We also run direct services, including our 211 contact center and our Jobs for America's Graduates program, which covers the state of Nebraska. It's really about helping people have their basic needs but also provide avenues for them to reach financial independence."

United Way of the Midlands announced last week that it raised $40.6 million through campaigns and programs last fiscal year, which ended June 30. UWM plans to kick off its 2023-24 campaign with an event Aug. 29 at Creighton University.

Those who want to help can give money to support its efforts, or they can volunteer or share their advocacy with United Way of the Midlands, helping think through how to have a community that works better and helps others.

"If people want to get involved, we'd love to have them if they visit unitedwaymidlands.org (to) learn more about our work," Forsberg said. "There's many ways that you can connect with us."

Photos: United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Children play on the playground equipment in the Family Fun Zone during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, Ju… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park A child runs around the outfield during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22, at Werner Park in Papillion. United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Face painting was one of several free activities offered to families during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park A Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 smiles for the camera during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Free carousel rides were available during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22, at Werner Park in Papillion. United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands, delivers remarks during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebr… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park A child looks up a slide in the Family Fun Zone playground during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22,… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park A child sticks out her tongue after licking a lollipop during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22, at … United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Girl Scouts of America was among the community village participants during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday,… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park The Family Fun Zone was available free of charge during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22, at Werner… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Children play catch in the outfield during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22, at Werner Park in Papillion. United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Children play together in the outfield during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22, at Werner Park in P… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park The ballfield is prepared for a baseball game later in the day during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Coloring offered a quick diversion from other activities during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22, a… United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration at Werner Park Children play with balloon swords during United Way of the Midlands' 100th anniversary celebration Saturday, July 22, at Werner Park in Papillion.