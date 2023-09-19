Vala's Pumpkin Patch opened for its 39th season on Friday with a dozen new attractions, new food items, live performances and weekly fireworks.

Vala's is a household name in the region, especially in Gretna. If it's been a few years since your last visit, the new amenities have catapulted the pumpkin patch to a whole new league of its own.

While many local pumpkin patches have opted to diversify their offerings to include weddings and other events, Vala's has not faltered in its focus on fall and only fall.

"We just focus on it because it's our most popular and profitable," said Vala's founder and namesake Tim Vala. "In the 39 years we've been open, I'd say almost every year we've grown our amenities."

With more than 1,000 employees, 450 acres of land and an average of 15,000 visitors daily, why fix what's not broken? Valas has received a devoted following — so much so that during the visit, one super-fan asked Tim Vala if she could get their logo tattooed.

One notable recent addition to the Vala's brand is cider and hard cider, which the farm presses and ferment on site with apples from the Vala's orchard. Visitors can view the process at the Cider Mill, Vala's largest building structure on site, which opened last season.

"My daughter Kelsey does the hard cider," Vala said. "She did most of the interior work and came up with the idea for the cider mill."

The larger-than-life mill is more reminiscent of something out of a fairytale rather than a field in suburban Nebraska. There visitors can try cider, eat soft pretzels, sandwiches and apple sticky buns, all while siting inside or on the patio overlooking a landscaped pond.

That's not even scratching the surface of the amenities available at Vala's, which include:

• Harvest Moon Cinema: Dubbed the ultimate movie-going experience. Vala's is now proudly presenting a 15-minute show on a white painted barn in in the Cider Silo Area every night at 8 p.m. What movie you ask? An original documentary on the Vala's family history and the history of the farm.

• Cousin Lauren's Racin' Pigs: A new ride attraction comparable to a scrambler ride with a pig theme, located across from the Harvest Moon Cinema.

• Freya's Egg Spinners: Named after Tim's 8 year-old granddaughter, Freya, the egg spinner is a chicken' themed twist on the classic Tilt-A-Whirl ride.

• Expanded Pumpkin Lights Trail: At night visitors are welcome to explore the new lighted area with fog and climb into the supersized Jack-O-Lantern for a spooky family photo.

• Flower Garden Photos: Enjoy breathtaking views, but don't forget your camera. Vala's flower garden boasts thousands of flowers of different variety creating a rainbow of floral.

• Vala's Barrel Barn: Vala's transformed a 100 year-old barn into a cider bar of epic proportions, don't forget to look up and take in the views. While visiting, make sure to try one of their limited edition barrel aged ciders.

• Big Bubble Station: The big bubble station will keep your kiddos, and adults, busy bubble dipping and blowing to create giant tubular bubbles.

• Pigtucky Derby Pig Races: Pigs can't fly but they can run. Watch them race around the track for an educational entertaining show once an hour (except 3 p.m.) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Pumpkin-Eating Dragon Show: The mysterious show, cryptically dubbed "an endearing new show that should not be missed," has three daily shows on weekdays, and eight daily shows on weekends.

• Stunt Dog Show: a fast-paced dog show with an engaging crew of rescue dogs. According to their pamphlet, the show will warm your heart and leave you howlin' for more.

• The Magic: Located at the Howl-at-the-Moon Stage, the show engages visitors to be dazzled and amazed by a magic performance nightly Thursday through Sunday.

• Candy Cannon: A literal cannon that shoots candy. What's cooler than that? Daily blast-offs take place 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. with an additional 3:45 p.m. blast on Saturdays and Sundays.

• Peters One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular: Visitors are invited to the Town Square Stage to join in on the spectacle of Peter the tightrope walker, with added fire juggling. There are two Thursday shows, five shows on Friday and Saturday and four shows on Sundays.

• Live Performances: Each weekend, all four stages come alive with live entertainment featuring bands, solo or duo artists, and captivating magic shows. Stay informed of upcoming performances at valaspumpkinpatch.com.

• Fireworks on The Farm: A 10 minute show will dazzle the sky at 9 p.m. every Friday night.

While the Vala family has kept the creative juices flowing on new attractions, they've also held onto the pumpkin patches that started it all.

"We haven't had a bad pumpkin crop in over 30 years," Vala said. "I got into growing pumpkins almost 40 years ago because you don't need any expensive equipment to irrigate."

This year has proved fruitful with two vast pumpkin fields spanning tens of acres with thousands of pumpkins of varying sizes and varieties. Tim's favorite is called the Field Trip Pumpkin.

But that's not all you can pick, the apple-picking season will run throughout September — or, as Vala put it, "at least until the first frost."

Vala's Pumpkin Patch's longevity is a testament to the Vala family's dedication and hard work in making and maintaining a showcase piece that put lil' old Nebraska on the map. Nebraska's always had agriculture and farms, but Vala's made it cool.

Vala's Pumpkin Patch is located at 12102 S 180th Street in Gretna. Vala's is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Regular season tickets are $21.99 on Mondays through Thursdays and $43.99 on Fridays through Sundays, tax not included. Ages 2 and under are free. Order online for a 15% discount. Season passes are $99.99 per person.