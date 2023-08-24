Construction is now underway on Veridian Credit Union’s seventh metro location at 18909 Oakmont Drive, just south of Gretna’s new Hy-Vee store.

“Veridian’s growth is focused on expanding both our branch network and our digital delivery,” Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer said in a news release. “People want instant, mobile access to financial products and services, as well as the option to talk face-to-face with a person when needed. We’ll continue investing in both physical and digital infrastructure, and the Omaha area will continue to be an area of focus for Veridian’s growth.”

The new 3,623-square-foot branch will be Veridian’s 32nd in Iowa and Nebraska and the third to open within the last year.

The Gretna branch will create seven new jobs and offer space for both business and consumer financial services, a lobby with a self-serve coin machine and three lanes of drive-up access, including one with an ATM.

Veridian will begin hiring in Gretna soon. The new branch is expected to open in the spring of 2024.