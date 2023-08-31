92,003.

A new standard in women’s sports.

An event for girls of all ages to be inspired by.

Volleyball Day in Nebraska (Wednesday, Aug. 30) was a resounding, record-breaking success that will reverberate on courts across the nation. Locally, several teams witnessed history.

Bellevue East, Gretna East, Papillion-La Vista South and Platteview were among the area teams in attendance, and all shared photos of their teams among the crowd of 92,003. That total broke a record for the largest crowd to attend a women’s sporting event, surpassing 91,648 -- set on April 22, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain, for a Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

All the feels tonight! What an incredible experience we got to share together and with 92,000 other people! Proud to be a Volleyball State and A TITAN! #CraveTheChase #VolleyballDayInNebraska @PLS_activities pic.twitter.com/kz6ALbF8HX — Papio South Titan Volleyball (@PLSouthTitanVb) August 31, 2023

Celebrated volleyball day with 92,003 fans❤️🏐 It was an unforgettable experience #VBdayinNE pic.twitter.com/hSQ1LDNHLq — GretnaEastVB (@GretnaEastVB) August 31, 2023

Gretna, whose team account posted on X/Twitter they were “PUMPED” to participate in Volleyball Day in Nebraska, were represented by UNO defensive specialist Kenedy Schaecher (did not play). The Mavericks took on Nebraska in the main event of the night.

Earlier in the evening, Wayne State took on DII Nebraska-Kearney, the Wildcats earning a sweep of the Lopes. The Huskers also earned a sweep in their match against the Mavs.

The Omaha Supernovas, a founding member of the Pro Volleyball Federation, were also present, including Papillion-La Vista alum Gina Mancuso-Prososki. Head coach Shelton Collier, with more than 40 years coaching volleyball, was rightfully starstruck by the experience.

“This is the most amazing day in women’s sports and women’s volleyball in history,” Collier told the Omaha World-Herald. “And we get to be a part of it. We’re a new kid in town as a pro team, but what better way to introduce ourselves and our team to volleyball fans. This is a college day, and we respect all the college programs that set this up, but we get a little slice of the pie. They play in the fall and we play in the spring.”

From the pros in attendance, to the college athletes playing on the court, to the high school athletes watching and dreaming, and the hundreds and thousands of young girls looking up to the Huskers, Mavs, Lopes and Wildcats, August 30 will long be remembered.

It will reverberate, like a spike to the floor or the thud of a block at the net, in the lore of not just volleyball, not just women’s athletics, but the landscape of sports as we know it.

>> Check back later to sarpycountytimes.com for more