Self-described as cynical about his team, Gretna East head coach Mike Brandon said he was happy with his team’s opening performance against Blair, but knew there was room for growth.

“You know, I'm kind of a cynic when it comes to my team,” Brandon said. “I think we've got a lot of work to do. I think culturally, they've started well, they're doing the right things. I think we could do them better. I think we communicated at a higher level. I think we can go harder defensively. But I think that the foundation is there for us to grow in those areas.

“So far, so good.”

A big part of that good start is the student body creating excitement at a brand-new school.

"I think, you know, the student body has done a great job early of creating school spirit," Brandon said. "Big crowd tonight, that was nice, big, loud group of students at the end. That's huge. So, yeah, it's a great start as far as student support is going. I think that we can create a great culture there too. So I'm excited."

Gretna East opened their school's volleyball history with a four-set win over the Bears on Thursday evening.

"It's good to get the first one under our belt, definitely," Griffins head coach Mike Brandon said. "So it's something we don't have to think about and we can just move on to the next thing. It'll be our first, so that's exciting, but right now I'm focused on the team playing well and getting better."

In the win (25-14, 25-11, 22-25, 25-7), the Griffins were led in the attack by Hailey Levinson (11 kills), Hayden Hart (8) and Maddie Schnell (8), while freshman Ava Waters rose up for five kills and two aces. Hart also provided a block and six service aces to tie with team-leader Nyah Potthoff. Even if they didn't end in aces, Potthoff and Hart's serves consistently found their zones.

"They just hit their zones really well. They put a lot of heat on the ball, just really consistent serving," Brandon said. "We got them in a couple of rotations where we could maybe score some points if we served tough and both Nyah and Hayden did that in those two rotations. So we got a couple of runs. I thought we played really good defense most rotations too."

Brandon added that Levinson did "a great job in transition," while Hart's versatility and experience from playing regularly at Gretna last year was on display in spite of an adjustment.

"Hailey was in, was ready to swing. That's going to pay off for her if she can do just do that all year. It's something she's worked really hard on, so that was successful for her tonight," Brandon said. "Hayden's getting used to swinging on the pin. It's been an adjustment for her and she's figuring out the nuances of that position. But I thought tonight she did good things to take care of the ball was low error. So those were all positives."

Starting the second set on a 20-7 run, Gretna East cruised into set three with a 2-0 lead.

But Blair answered, and forced a fourth set with a 9-0 run that forced a timeout from Brandon.

The Griffins, though, came out firing in the fourth, running out to a 10-1 start and eventually winning the set 25-7.

Gretna East (1-0) next plays in the Lincoln Northeast tournament on Saturday.