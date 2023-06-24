Quinn Groves and Kyla Dyrstad, rising seniors at Papillion-La Vista South, both committed to Morningside University this week, while P-LV senior Reagan Hickey announced her pledge to Regis.

Hickey, a setter for the Monarchs, was among the best in the state with 1049 (ranking sixth) to set up Anna Sis, Morgan Glaser and Mia Tvrdy. After one more season at Papio, Hickey will join a Rangers team that is coming off of a 22-8 season.

The Titans tandem of Groves and Dyrstad were both part of a team that won their third state championship in four years last November.

Dyrstad, also a setter along with playing as a defensive specialist, provided 581 assists at Papio South, along with 212 digs and 31 service aces.

Also a defensive specialist and libero, Groves is likely to step into a bigger role for the Titans this year after logging 10 sets played last year behind Kyla's older sister, Kenzie, now graduated and attending Rutgers.

The Morningside Mustangs were just 11-20 in 2022.