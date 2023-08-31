Down went a teammate to a nagging injury. Her hits weren’t quite finding the mark.

But Papillion-La Vista South senior Lauren Medeck adjusted her focus and her regular rhythm returned. And she wasn’t alone.

Spike. Stuff. Spike. Stuff.

While the South Dakota commit would go on to rack up 14 kills and add a block, it wasn’t that easy early on against Millard North on Thursday night..

In the first set, Medeck had a couple of hits miss the mark against a Mustangs team that pushed the Titans, especially in the first two sets. For the reigning Nebraska Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year, getting out of her own head was the key.

“I think after a couple of those hitting errors, I was kind of like, ooh, gosh dang it,” Medeck said. “But you know, you just gotta keep pushing through it. Everyone has their struggles. And it's about how you come out of those struggles and about how you push through and keep working. And I talked to my setters, and we got figured out and that's how we ended up (better).”

As Medeck was adjusting, the Titans followed suit, flipping a 4-2 deficit in the game’s immediacy to a 10-8 lead in the first set. When ahead 12-10, current and future teammate at South Dakota, middle hitter Morgan Bode, went down with an injury to her right ankle, the problem she’s been dealing with in the early stages of this season.

“She's done the same thing on this ankle,” Titans head coach Katie Tarman said. “So that stinks for her and us, of course, and we'll just have to see.”

Up stepped several experienced Titans from last year’s state championship team – the third in four years – among those Charlee Solomon (8 kills, 2 blocks), Kate Ligon (3 blocks, 2 kills) and Sydney Horn (3 kills, 1 block). But a rising regular especially stepped into Bode’s role.

“I think Lyric (Judson), our freshman, I think she stepped into that role really well,” Medeck said. “And the amount of depth that we have on our team is really beneficial, especially in those moments. And I think when Lyric came in, we were like, wow, like we just put full trust in her because we practice and play with her. And she's just a really great player. And we put a lot of pressure on her. And I think she really did her part, even though she stepped into a big role.”

Called upon a couple of times now, Judson and fellow freshman Kam Bails have leapt into the limelight.

“(Lyric) just responds really, really maturely. And she's a freshman, so I mean, that's pretty special,” Tarman said. “We didn't really make too many other changes. But when you go through a situation like that where you have an injury or a disruption to play, you have to refocus and be able to sustain yourself over that adversity.”

Another challenge the Titans faced was a “really good passing” Mustangs team which pushed the hosts in both of the first two sets (25-21, 25-22).

“We really struggled to get them out of (their) system,” Tarman said. “And that's a testament to them. I think that they're an up and coming team that I think we'll see down the road in other ways, maybe.”

By the third set, the Titans had figured things out and cruised to a 25-17 win and a sweep. Playing a home opener, or any home game, is something the Titans enjoy but Tarman said can be a distraction.

“It also comes with a little bit of distraction for our girls, and that, again, it's a maturity thing to be able to handle that distraction and play at our level without getting the outside noise being there (get to us),” she said. “So we love it but we got to get better at it.”

A welcome "distraction" came for the Titans as they were part of 92,003 to make history at Nebraska volleyball's exhibition match at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night.

"All day I've been more emotional thinking about it," said Tarman, who has two daughters that can now more accurately visualize their dreams. "I just think it was historic. It is historic. It is really, really special. And maybe these girls don't quite get it because they're young. And they don't understand the history behind it completely. But I'm just so excited for these younger girls to not have any barriers in front of them to accomplish whatever they want. In our state, we're just lucky."

"To see the atmosphere around and that many people came together, that much for women's sports, it just warms my heart, because I know the amount (that) me as a little girl, how much I looked up to those people and how much the sport has grown," Medeck said. "And the amount of people that are willing to back that and support us throughout our entire journey is crazy. And so yesterday, it was just like a breath of fresh air.

"Because sometimes it's hard to remember female sports and female athletes and stuff like that. And yesterday, it was kind of like wow, like, you know, we do have the support system. So it was really cool. It was really fun."

Papio South improves to 8-0 ahead of a home game against Lincoln Pius X on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Millard North (3-6) 21 22 17

Papio South (8-0) 25 25 25