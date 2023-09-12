Habitat for Humanity of Omaha plans to bring a couple hundred volunteers to Olde Towne Bellevue later this month, and the organization is inviting the public to join in its volunteer efforts.

About 40 houses and properties in a 12-block area near Mission Avenue are slated to have volunteers help with exterior home repairs, painting, clean-up and landscaping on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual Rock the Block neighborhood revitalization event will kick off at Bellevue's First Baptist Church at 112 E. 23rd Ave., according to a news release. Habitat staff will be joined by volunteers from OPPD and Thrivent.

Members of the public can sign up to volunteer at habitatomaha.org/rock-the-block-bellevue. All volunteers are required to sign up before arriving at the worksite. Swine Dining will provide food, and Ace/Westlake will host a mobile hydration station. Other sponsors include the City of Bellevue and several Bellevue churches, including First Baptist Church, Bellevue Christian Center, LifeSpring Church, Thanksgiving Church, Venture Church and Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.

"Rock the Block events encourage and inspire people to become active participants in their neighborhoods and help transform a neighborhood a block at a time," according to a news release. "Habitat Omaha, which includes Sarpy County, conducts Rock the Blocks in its five-county area as part of its effort to provide and preserve affordable housing."