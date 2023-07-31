A man who served his community for decades as a volunteer firefighter, as well as other public service, was named this year’s Gretna Citizen of the Year.

Jim Warren received his plaque at St. Patrick Church’s Bags, Beer and Brats festival on Friday as part of the Gretna Days community celebration.

“He’s very worthy of it,” said Janet Barna, a board member of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce. “I’m surprised that he hasn’t gotten it already.”

In selecting its annual Citizen of the Year award, the chamber seeks nominations from the public, Barna said.

Among the criteria for winning the award is longtime involvement in the community, she said.

“He fits the criteria," Barna said. "He was born and raised here and graduated from Gretna High School. He and his wife’s grandchildren are seventh generation Gretna residents.”

Warren is currently serving his second term on the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. He has also served on the Gretna City Council and as mayor.

“He retired at the volunteer fire department after 40 years,” she said.

Warren once owned a real estate and insurance business in town.

“He was also a co-founder of Journey Church on the east side of town,” Barna said.

Warren said that while he appreciated the award, there are others just as deserving, especially those who serve the public behind the scene.

“I feel there are so many who have made this community what it is,” he said. “It’s the people who are invisible who make the community what it is.”

His commitment to public service was inspired by his father.

“My dad said if you live in a small town you serve in that small town,” Warren said.