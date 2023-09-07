A Bellevue man recently placed a lunch order — about a dozen sandwiches and some side dishes — with a local restaurant to be picked up the next day.

The only problem? It wasn't a local order.

You see, the man placing the online order lives in Bellevue, Washington, but somehow got the address of The Banh Mi Shop on Galvin Road in Bellevue, Nebraska.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this,” said Sky Lambrecht, a restaurant employee. “We’ve had some orders canceled before, but I don’t think we’ve ever had one canceled because of a different city’s name.”

The mix-up, though, is not a rare occurrence.

“It happens more often than people think,” said Diane Bruce, president of the Bellevue (Nebraska) Chamber of Commerce.

In her few months running the resurrected chamber, there have been at least two cases of mistaken identity, and other chamber employees recalled several more errant inquiries in recent times.

Usually, it takes only a few minutes for the chamber to inform these callers that the information they are seeking, like points of interest, are not found around here, but more than likely in Bellevue, Washington, Bruce said.

She thinks people looking for Bellevue information on social media may see the city name, but not the state’s name. That's certainly what happens on occasion when you enter "Bellevue" into Google Maps or similar online services without specifying exactly which Bellevue is intended.

Meanwhile, it was around 9 a.m. in Bellevue, Washington, which is 11 a.m. in Bellevue, Nebraska, on the day of the pickup that the man called the restaurant realizing he had made a mistake, said Chloe Tran-Thompson, restaurant owner.

Though she didn’t directly talk to that man, “he seemed apologetic,” according to another employee, Tran-Thompson said.

She said the confusion may have occurred because banh mi refers to a type of sandwich. The man also paid the order, she said.

Since the order was already prepared, the restaurant decided to offer its online followers the prepared food at discount prices, which drew strong support from the local community.

“They were gone in about 25 minutes,” Lambrecht said.

Tran-Thompson recalled another time when employees made 100 sandwiches only to have the order canceled at the last moment. With all that food, the restaurant decided to advertise it online at discounted prices. They were gone within an hour, she said.

“They would support us without hesitation,” Tran-Thompson said.

“We thought it was funny,” Lambrecht said of the mix-up. “It was hard work, but it brought in a lot of business.”