Last week, Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South opened the season with wins. Now, the rest of Sarpy County football teams join the TBirds and Titans on the gridiron. Here’s a look at the matchups.

Thursday

No. 9 PAPILLION-LA VISTA at No. 4 MILLARD NORTH

When and where: 8 p.m., Buell Stadium

What to watch for:

Two teams making surprise returns to the Omaha World-Herald preseason top 10 rankings, the Mustangs and Monarchs have gone at least six years since their last winning season. A win in Thursday’s season opener for either team could go a long way in jump-starting a plus-.500 season.

The Monarchs return 15 starters, nine on offense. Millard North goes two better with 17, also with nine on the attack.

Evan Hansen is established as the Mustang quarterback. As a sophomore, he ran for 653 and, a rarity in the Millard North offense, threw for more with 697. Two of his fellow juniors, Caden VerMass and Pierce Mooberry, are playmakers with college potential.

Tavien Pirtle quarterbacks the Papio offense, while running backs Payton Prestito and Jordan Barrientos combined for nearly 1700 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior wide receivers Isaac Pamaran and Owen Bogacz, plus seniors Barrientos and Eric Ingwerson made up the majority of the Monarchs’ 1505 receiving yards. Center Dallas Hamilton anchors the Monarchs offensive line.

Defensively, both teams had ups and downs, but the returning production will be positive.

The Mustangs came out on top, 34-31 in overtime, last year, and this year’s matchup should be another highly-competitive battle.

Friday

BELLEVUE EAST at LINCOLN NORTHEAST

When and where: 7 p.m., Lincoln Northeast High School Football Stadium

What to watch for:

In last year’s game, the Chieftains scored 25 in the fourth quarter to erase a 21-6 deficit to start with a win.

The Chieftains pair two of the top linebackers in the area — Dillon Ginter and Mason Chandler — who combined for 153 total tackles (7 for loss). Both were also valuable contributors on offense.

With 15 starters returning on both sides of the ball, experience will be key and is especially strong on the line of scrimmage, where Ricky Foster, Matt Anderson, Ben Ewing, Julian Lamas and Jack Duncan have grown closer each week and will play a key role in the Chieftains’ success.

The Rockets battled through a winless 2022 campaign, but bring back quarterback Jacian Brown and third-leading tackler Dupree Pleasant.

OMAHA NORTH (0-0) at No. 2 BELLEVUE WEST (1-0)

When and where: 7 p.m., Faiman Field

What to watch for:

A pass deflection on a potential game-tying two-point conversion handed the TBirds a narrow 28-26 win.

In a 27-14 week zero win over Creighton Prep, the TBirds were led in the ground game by C.J. Gauff and Charlie Gewinner (175 yards, 4 TDs combined) and defensively by Jules Dudoit (nine total tackles, 2.5 for loss), Stanley Haeder (six tackles, three for loss, three sacks) and Kaprice Keith (interception).

Junior Tyson Terry, a Nebraska commit, anchors the Vikings defense with 54 total tackles, 11 for loss, and four sacks last year. Junior starting quarterback Sebastian Circo threw for 1307 yards, 16 TDs and eight interceptions, but the Vikings lose 1500-yard running back Teshaun Porter, who rushed for 22 TDs.

OMAHA BURKE at GRETNA

When and where: 7 p.m., Gretna High School Football Stadium

What to watch for:

How will the defending Class A State runner-up look with a multitude of seniors from last year’s team?

Alex Wilcoxson will take over for Nebraska Gatorade Football Player of the Year Zane Flores, now at Oklahoma State, but will have three starters on the offensive line in front of him and Isaiah Weber next to him at running back. Weber ran for nearly 1000 yards while battling injuries, and wide receiver Michael Scheef brings back 246 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the secondary returns the most experience with Wilcoxson, Alex Runge and Joey Vieth the returning starters along with linebacker Caleb Sherman.

Senior Jamari Allen led the Bulldogs with four sacks and ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns on offense and is the key returning player.

The Dragons dominated the Bulldogs, 44-0, in the opener last year.

GRETNA EAST at HASTINGS

When and where: 7 p.m., Hastings

What to watch for:

How will the Griffins fare in the first game in program history? They open against the Tigers, who finished 2-7 last year. Junior quarterbacks Tucker Synek and Chance Vertin combined for nearly 1200 passing yards and ran for 170 more.

Leading tackler Kooper Kohl (72 total) also returns.

OMAHA SOUTH at OMAHA BRYAN

When and where: 7 p.m., Omaha Bryan High School Football Stadium

What to watch for:

In last year’s season opener, the Bears earned their first win over the Packers since 2014 with a 42-27 victory.

The Bears were led offensively by senior Jeremiah Gorham, who led the Bears’ rushing attack with a 78.5-yard per-game average. Gorham also set a new Bryan record with 451 receiving yards, and finished 17th in Class A with 1,344 total yards (ran for 628, passed for 265), and scored 13 total touchdowns.

BEATRICE (0-1) vs. OMAHA GROSS (0-0)

When and where: 7 p.m., Bellevue East High School Football Stadium

What to watch for:

The Cougars dominated last year’s matchup for a 41-7 win over the Orangemen – who started their season with a 21-3 defeat at home against Elkhorn North – but will have a very different look (just five starters return) from last year’s Class B State runner-up.

In their season-opening loss, the Orangemen were limited to just 56 passing and 89 rushing yards, and the Cougars defense will aim to do the same.

Leading the Omaha Gross offense is signal-caller Colby Duncan and leading receiver Westin Miller-Ayivi.

FREMONT (0-1) at PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH (1-0)

When and where: 7 p.m., Foundation Field

What to watch for:

Fresh off a huge performance against North Platte (252 all-purpose yards, 4 total TDs) sophomore running back Derek Jones leads the Titans offense. Quarterback Sam Schuler threw for 204 yards, 111 of which were to Roy Skogerboe.

On defense, Ty Jelinek and Ben Shafer were both able to get into the backfield — combining for five tackles for loss — while Kylan Connor and Tye McDougal led the Titans with 17 and 13 total tackles, respectively. Shafer and McDougal also recorded sacks, and Jelinek forced a fumble, recovered by Ashton Blakeman.

The Tigers fell 31-7 to Columbus in their opener, held to just 35 passing and 115 rushing yards.

FALLS CITY at PLATTEVIEW

When and where: 7 p.m., Salberg Field

What to watch for:

Making their first playoff appearance since 2011, Platteview had one of the most athletic classes in school history. Many have since gone to graduation, but among the returners is Dezmond Straatman, fittingly an excellent kick returner.

Straatman — called a special teams demon by Trojans head coach Mark McLaughlin — returned a kick for a touchdown in last year’s playoff loss to Adams Central. Straatman caught 34 receptions for 375 yards and six TDs, and led the Trojans defense with 68 total tackles (9.5 for loss) while intercepting two passes and recovering two fumbles.

Joining Straatman at receiver is Reiman Zebert, also a defensive back, who is expected to have a big year on both sides of the ball.

On the lines, seniors Ben Tuttle and Jaycob Oleson exhibit strength and mobility on both sides of the ball.

“Scrappy” middle linebacker Reed Patera — running back on offense — had 67 tackles last year and excels at going from sideline to sideline, recovering fumbles and terrorizing quarterbacks.

Falls City finished 1-8 in 2022.