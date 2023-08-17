A battle of pitching wills in Bellevue between East and West featured in softball opening day action in Sarpy County on Thursday to kick off the fall sports season.

BELLEVUE WEST 2, BELLEVUE EAST 1

The TBirds rebounded from surrendering a Chieftains run in the bottom of the third with a two-run fourth in a narrow victory to kick off the season.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Chieftains head coach Casie Onken called for a swinging bunt. Sophomore catcher Cota Barmore delivered with perfect placement just past the outstretched glove of TBirds pitcher Aubrey White, scoring East starting pitcher Alisha McMurtry.

In the next half inning, Elli Reyes drove a single to right-center off the tip of Chieftains second baseman Haley DeMontel’s glove to score one, and a second scored on a grounder to short for an infield single by Brooklyn Phephles.

McMurtry had a strong outing -- 7 IP, 9 Ks, 2 ER -- but was slightly outmatched by Aubrey White with 11 strikeouts in a complete game with one earned run.

Bellevue West (1-0) 000 200 0 – 2 9 0

Bellevue East (0-1) 001 000 0 – 1 3 0

GRETNA 14, OMAHA MARIAN 1 (5 inn.)

The Dragons handed out a little dish of revenge with a dominant five-inning win over the Crusaders, who defeated Gretna 4-3 in the Class A state championship game last year. Both Skarlett Jones and Megan Marshall both drove in three RBIs each as the Dragons poured on nine runs in the fifth.

Anniston Trevarrow added two RBIs, and Alexis Jensen and Adeline Fliege combined for a no-hitter.

Gretna (1-0) 100 49x x – 14 14 2

Omaha Marian (0-1) 001 00x x – 1 0 2

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 9, NORTH PLATTE 2

The Titans started their season with a resounding win at home over the Bulldogs.

Leading the way was Ysa Rodriguez with four RBIs, while Shayla Warak added two and both Emersyn Exner and Vanessa Pease added one each. In the circle, Kaleigh Fuller went six innings with five strikeouts and just one earned run.

North Platte (0-1) 010 100 0 – 2 3 5

Papio South (1-0) 203 310 x – 9 11 1

GRETNA EAST 6, MILLARD SOUTH 5

One game, one win. The Griffins earned a victory in the first official game in the program’s existence, scoring runs in the second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings on the way to a close 6-3 win. A home run and three RBIs from Kylie Fullerton paced the Griffins to the win as they held off a late Patriots rally.

Gretna East (1-0) 011 021 1 – 6 9 3

Millard South (0-1) 200 100 2 – 5 8 1

PLATTEVIEW 12, SYRACUSE 4

Syracuse (0-1) 020 11x x -- 4 7 5

Platteview (1-0) 403 05x x -- 12 10 1

Cougar Classic

DC WEST 4, OMAHA GROSS CATHOLIC 3 (9 inn.)

The Cougars suffered an extra-inning defeat to start their season, falling to the Falcons in nine innings. Lexi Skradski pitched all nine, giving up nine hits but holding the damage to three earned runs.

An error scored the winning run for DC West, while Gross got RBIs from Grace Riha and Maggie Earnest in the losing effort.

DC West (1-0) 100 001 101 – 4 9 2

Gross Catholic (0-1) 011 000 100 – 3 9 2