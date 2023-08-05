It’s officially August, and fall sports are right around the corner. What are some of the top storylines to watch for and what teams and players will emerge in the limelight?

Griffins take flight at Gretna East

Likely the biggest story that stretches across all sports in Sarpy County is the addition of Gretna East High School. The Griffins, in their inaugural seasons of football, softball, cross country, volleyball, boys tennis and girls golf, will be classified as a Class B school, the only one in the Metro Conference.

The Griffins will be competing for the first time, but don’t expect it to feel like an expansion club struggling in the bottom of professional leagues. In volleyball, former Gretna head coach Mike Brandon takes the helm at East and should have plenty of talent from the Dragons to piece together a competitive season. Cross country brings over Megan Sughroue to coach the girls. Paul Beran will coach the boys team.

A couple of former top assistants, Justin Haberman and Wade Tracy, take over as football and softball head coaches. Haberman was previously the defensive coordinator at defending state champions Omaha Westside, while Tracy was an assistant to Bill Heard for the state runner-up Dragons.

In boys tennis, Scott Morris will be the Griffins head coach, while Mark Jones is in charge for girls golf.

Whatever happens, it will be interesting to monitor how the Grffins do in Year One and what sort of rivalry develops with the Dragons and perhaps other area teams. One thing is for sure: don’t expect it to take long for the Griffins to rise from the ashes.

Can Titans win fourth title in five years? Or will Monarchs thwart them?

Volleyball is already huge, and only growing in the state of Nebraska. From the Cornhuskers to the Bluejays and the new Omaha Supernovas of the Pro Volleyball Federation, the sport is at its best at the high school level in Papillion.

The Titans of Papillion-La Vista South have won three state championships in the last four years, firmly establishing themselves as a current dynasty.

Kate Tarman’s Titans lose Stella Adeyemi (outside hitter now at Hawaii) and Kenzie Dyrstad (liberal at Rutgers) to graduation, but bring back a core (Lauren Medeck, Morgan Bode, Kyla Dyrstad, Charlee Solomon) that is expected to be the favorite to win the title for their fourth in half a decade.

But in the high school Mecca of volleyball that Papillion is becoming, the Monarchs make a case for being a real contender to the Titans’ reign.

The Monarchs bring back explosive hitters Mia Tvrdy (an Oregon commit) and Morgan Graser, along with middle hitters Lauren Burden and Lillian Vitera. Reagan Hickey returns as setter after leading the team with 1,049 assists.

The rumored addition of liberal/defensive specialist Faith Frame (committed to Cincinnati) from Gretna provides even more experience for a Monarchs team that fell to the Titans in four sets in the state semifinals.

In an early look ahead, a matchup between Titans and Monarchs in the state final would come as little surprise.

Best receiving core in the Midwest? Thunderbirds could make that argument

Bellevue West is proficient at producing top talent at wide receiver. The Johnson brothers — Cade (now with the Seattle Seahawks) and Keagan (at Kansas State via Iowa), sons of former Husker, Clestor — and Zavier Betts are the recent names that come to mind when looking at this year’s group.

Nebraska commit Danny Kaelin will certainly be spoiled for choice. Wide receivers 1A and 1B are Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall, both future Huskers themselves.

The 6-foot, 185-pound McMorris set a single-season state record for receptions (90), piling up 1,297 yards and 15 total touchdowns. TBirds head coach Michael Huffman calls McMorris “lightning in a bottle,” with the shifty feet that he’s only seen in Keagan Johnson before. McMorris also has a hankering for the highlight reel, as a remarkable reception for a score against Bellevue East was featured on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown “You Got Mossed” segment on Oct. 8.

Hall, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, caught 62 passes for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns. “Fast and physical,” Huffman credited Hall for his ability to win deep balls and stretch defenses vertically. Only Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson (also a Husker commit) ranks ahead of the four-star receiver in state.

Even with just the two current and future teammates, the TBirds would be terrific and threatening.

But perhaps their hidden weapon (among others) is Benjamin Goodwater. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver adds an excellent slot option with blocking ability and strong hands to attack the middle of defenses. Holding multiple DII offers, Goodwater finished last season with 18 receptions for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Alongside Goodwater, junior T.J. Whaley can play receiver or as a receiving tight end, bringing back the team-high yards-per-catch average for receivers with multiple catches (21.6). Although Whaley had just five receptions last year — for 108 yards and one touchdown — he will certainly provide another option for Kaelin and create mismatches for defenses from the slot while exhibiting toughness in blocking.

Speedster Jermaine Green (sophomore) ran with Hall, McMorris and Asher Jenkins (senior outside linebacker) in the 4x100 (10.99 split) during the spring track season, and will add yet more electricity to the TBirds offense this fall.

Joining from Omaha South, Dylan Sheard is expected to be Bellevue West’s “hand in the ground” tight end and also be an option in the passing game. Sophomore athlete Kaprice Keith — son of Kenton, who graduated from Omaha Benson and spent time in the CFL and NFL — has length and physicality and is expected to play safety while working to get reps at wideout.

And while most of the focus goes to the explosive, electric skill players — running backs C.J. Gauff and Charlie Gewinner notwithstanding — the “Thunderhogs” on the offensive line provide experience and round out a unit returning nine starters.

Center Rylan Schweiss, guard Bryce Luehring (both juniors), and tackles Jacob Arop and Jeffrey Kunzman (seniors) all return and should create a comfortable pocket for Kaelin to find his numerous receivers.

Players to watch

FOOTBALL

QB/LB Mason Chandler, Bellevue East

Chandler, who received his first offer from Peru State on Aug. 1, stepped in for Mikey Gow after the ambidextrous QB went down with an injury in a week two loss to Norfolk.

The Chieftains depended heavily on Chandler on both sides of the ball, and the 6-foot, 1-inch senior with dual-threat ability (1,054 yards passing, 372 rushing; 18 total touchdowns) will be one to keep an eye on as head coach Aaron Thumann aims to continue building at Bellevue East. Chandler will need to cut down on interceptions (12) to continue the Chieftains progression from two wins in each of the last three seasons to four in 2022. Little questions exist on Chandler’s defensive ability with a team-high 94 tackles.

Others

OLB/S Asher Jenkins, Bellevue West

QB/S Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna

TE/DE Eric Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista

SOFTBALL

P Alexis Jensen, Gretna

The flame-throwing starting pitcher was 30-2 with 376 strikeouts (better than 10:1 K to BB ratio, allowing 35 walks) in 185.1 innings and a 0.72 ERA. Jensen led the Dragons to a 36-0 record before finishing as runner-up in a heartbreaking 4-3 walk-off loss to Omaha Marian.

Gretna is certainly somewhat gutted as they split with the formation of Gretna East, but as Jordy Bahl has proved at both the high school and college level, one player can take a team very far.

"I think it all starts with the work ethic, competitiveness, toughness, I mean all those intangible things that those kids have just in spades to, it always has to go there," Gretna head coach Bill Heard said. "There are some similarities, I will not compare them, I don't think that's fair to ours to put a kid in that spot.”

Others

INF Emersyn Exner, Papillion-La Vista South

INF Kamira Botos, Papillion-La Vista

OF Anniston Trevarrow, Gretna

INF Mady Croteau, Bellevue West

VOLLEYBALL

OH Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South

How will the South Dakota commit respond to some added pressure with the graduation of opposite outside hitter Stella Adeyemi? If it’s anything like her play on the court, that question will likely be spiked with a resounding kill.

Medeck was third in Class A last year with 461 kills, and totaled 482 digs (fifth in Class A) and ranked 13th in hitting percentage (.284).

Beyond the stats, Medeck should be the Titans centerpiece this year in her senior year and provides experience, athleticism and leadership as Papio South goes for their fourth state championship in five years.

MH Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista

OH Elle Heckenlively, Gretna

MB Lexi Hans, Platteview

CROSS COUNTRY

Braden Lofquest, Gretna

This junior Dragon had a big spring in track and field, winning an All-Class gold medal in the 800 meters out of the first heat (1:53.30). Lofquest will certainly be one to watch as he continues to grow familiar with the sport after starting just two years ago.

Kaitlyn Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South

Alexis Chadek, Papillion-La Vista

Kara Muller, Bellevue West

Olivia Lawrence and Lydia Stewart, Platteview

Gavin Luthi, Gretna

John Fiedler, Papillion-La Vista South

A.J. Raszler, Platteview