A full slate of games is still over a week away, but a couple of Sarpy County football teams will take the field Friday for the week zero games.

While Bellevue West and their stellar high-powered offense will host Creighton Prep in a season-opening match-up with all the glitz and glamour, Papillion-La Vista South makes the near four-hour trek out to North Platte to battle the Bulldogs.

CREIGHTON PREP at BELLEVUE WEST

Kickoff: 7 p.m. at Faiman Field

The Thunderbirds (7-4 last season) offense has received much of the hype heading into the campaign, but they’ll be tasked against a rugged Junior Jays (8-4) defense in a top-five season opener for the second straight season.

In last year’s matchup, Prep scored a touchdown to take an early lead before Bellevue West responded with 21 unanswered. But the Junior Jays scored back-to-back third quarter touchdowns to tie the game at 21. A 13-yard pass from Daniel Kaelin to Gio Contreras with under a minute left gave the TBirds the lead, and an interception at midfield sealed the deal.

Defensively, the TBirds will have to limit future Iowa Hawkeye tight end Michael Burt, but the Junior Jays’ run-heavy attack will have a new look after their top four leading rushers — led by 1,400-yard back Charmar Brown — graduated.

Bellevue West’s explosive offense will need to take care of the ball against a Prep defense that intercepted 19 passes and recovered 14 fumbles. Senior free safety Zach McLeay led the way with two interceptions, three fumble recoveries (one forced) and 69 total tackles (2.5 for loss).

The trio of Kaelin and receivers Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris will, of course, garner the most attention, but expect Ben Goodwater and running backs C.J. Gauff and Charlie Gewinner to make an impact against the Junior Jays.

The TBirds defense has a good amount of turnover — five starters returning — but expect safety/linebacker Asher Jenkins to control things in the middle of the field while Aden Morris and Stanley Haeder to wreck havoc off the edges of the line.

Expect the Junior Jays to possibly hang around and force a couple of turnovers, but the TBirds offensive experience against a lot of roster turnover on the Prep defense should allow for a comfortable second half surge.

Prediction: Bellevue West 33, Creighton Prep 17

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH at NORTH PLATTE

Kickoff: 7 p.m. in North Platte

A hot start for the Titans (5-1, finished 6-4 last season) was quelled by back-to-back 42-20 losses to Bellevue West, but the roll began with a 35-21 victory over the Bulldogs (6-4) at home in week zero last year.

Defensively, Papio South is heavily retooling with just three starters — linebackers Kylan Conner and Ben Shafer, and defensive back Ty Jelinek — returning, but plenty of players on that side of the ball have experience from last year.

The Bulldogs offense was predicated on the run, as the team rushed for nearly 3000 yards — led by since-graduated Brock Roblee with 1,165 yards — to rank among the best in the state. Nick Pysh, Aiden Whitted and Mikah Lukassen, along with Conner and Shafer, will be depended upon to slow down the North Platte run game. Anthony Jones and Max Niiya in the secondary also bring varsity experience, and Papillion-La Vista transfer Casey Popish will add some strength to pair with Alex Herrera at defensive end with Keenan Flannery.

Offensively, senior starting quarterback Sam Schuler returns after a highly-efficient season, completing 63.5% of passes for 1,428 yards, 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions. However, the loss of last year’s 1,000-yard rusher Devyn Jones will leave a challenge for the Titans to overcome. But Conner (501 yards, six touchdowns), sophomore Derek Jones (131 yards, two touchdowns) and Schuler’s legs will mean the Titans should have solid production from a ground attack that gained 1,865 yards last year. Two starting offensive linemen — Austin Hurt and Aidan Birk — also return.

In the passing game, seniors Roy Skogerboe, Keenan Flannery and Seth Allen return (60 receptions for 1034 yards and 10 touchdowns) will give Schuler familiarity, and junior Bryson Bahl could see even more targets after receiving 12 passes for 130 yards in 2022.

North Platte seniors Xavier Albertson and Jordan Yonkers led the defense as two of the team’s top four tacklers (combined for 147 total, 8 for loss). Turnovers were hard to come by as the Bulldogs grabbed just five interceptions and recovered two fumbles, and with strong ball security like the Titans had, Papio South is likely to hold off the Bulldogs, perhaps needing a half to settle into their defense but using their offensive cohesion from last year should hold on for a season-opening win.

If it comes down to a kick, junior Christian Campbell is as dependable as they come, nailing five of six field goal attempts and 36 of 38 extra points in 2022.

Prediction: Papillion-La Vista South 24, North Platte 16