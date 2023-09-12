Gretna avenged an early-season 7-5 loss to Papillion-La Vista with a 4-1 triumph in the championship game of the Metro Softball Tournament. Here is what we learned from a loaded weekend.

Focus + Grit = Championships

The conference-champion Dragons learned that toughness was missing after their 2-run defeat to the Monarchs in the championship game of the Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic on Saturday, Sept. 2.

“I didn’t think we played very well for about three innings,” Gretna head coach Bill Heard said. “We have to improve our focus, we have to improve our toughness.

“One, I like where we’re at, we’re trending in the right direction. I just think sometimes it takes a loss to refocus you a little bit and hopefully that’ll do the trick.”

Following a suspended 3-1 game against Papillion-La Vista South, focus was again missing for the reigning Class A State runner-up Dragons.

“I didn’t think our focus was great,” he said. “I thought we kind of gave at-bats away. I was not happy with how we performed.”

But the Gretna head coach looked forward to the Metro Tournament the following weekend with hope to refocus.

"I hope so. I mean, we don't talk about a lot of goals in our program, but that's one that's a big one," Heard said.

Over the tournament from Sept. 7-11, the Dragons outscored opponents 32-2. Wins over Omaha North and Millard South were never close (13-0 and 10-0), while Alexis Jensen shut down Millard North (5-1; W, CG, 3 hits, 1 ER, 14 strikeouts) and Papio (4-1; W, CG, 3 hits, 1 ER, 11 strikeouts) in the semifinals and final.

The recent Nebraska commit, along with catcher/third baseman Carlie Muhlbach, batted 4-for-10 with four RBIs over the tournament, including a 2-run double in the win over the Monarchs. Muhlbach and Emerson Johnson hit a home run each as well, while RBIs were a dime a dozen for the Dragons, with 10 different players driving in a run.

These Dragons look just as dangerous as the team that won their first 36 games before losing by a combined two runs in a pair of defeats to Omaha Marian in Hastings. With improved focus and toughness that seems to be progressing with each passing game, Gretna looks to be the best in both Sarpy County and the state.

Papio poised to continue prominent run

The Monarchs, meanwhile, aren’t far behind the Dragons, having split two games played and winning 10 of 12 since a three-game losing streak early on.

A team talk on playing together shifted Papio from neither getting along nor playing together.

“They heard it, but then once you hear it, it's, ‘What do you do with it?’ You know, and I think they really took action,” Monarchs head coach Todd Petersen said after the win over Gretna Sept. 2. “They took action in practice. They did. They're doing things more with each other that aren't just on the softball field. And I think it's translating.”

Led by a driving force of hitters in a deep lineup – Morgan Byrd, Maizey Carpenter, Amanda Gibilisco, Kloey Hamblen, Peyton Ivener, Avery Wolfe all with home runs – and a pair of versatile pitchers (Gibilisco, Carly Bertolini) Papio vaulted to No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Sept. 6 rankings. The Monarchs are likely to make a further jump after going 3-1 with wins over Omaha Burke (10-3), No. 9 Papio South (3-1) and Omaha Westside (12-2), though they did fall to No. 4 Millard North 7-5 last Wednesday.

With a run of 30 state tournament appearances out of a possible 30, Papio looks poised to make that 31 straight. They already have silverware from the Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic, and a win over the No. 1 Dragons to boot, and host the Monarch Invite this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16.

Are the Dragons and Monarchs destined to dance at State? This writer thinks there’s a strong possibility.

Bounce back efficiency

The ability to bounce back from a tough loss is the key for any team, in any sport. For Bellevue East, Bellevue West and Gretna East, that ability was on clear display as each of the three teams responded from losses to win their consolation games.

Following a 3-2 loss to Papio South, the Chieftains ran past Omaha Burke as Courtney Ehlers was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Audrina Urwin held the Bulldogs to just two hits in a 9-1 win.

The TBirds won 6-1 over Omaha Westview, led by two RBIs each from Aubrey White and Grace Veik, and 15-0 over Omaha Buena Vista on Monday, as Brooklyn Phephles drove in seven runs with a 3-run double and an inside-the-park grand slam. Junior Elli Reyes has drove in 18 RBIs for the TBirds this season.

Gretna East, 9-7 so far in their inaugural season, defeated Omaha North 12-4 in their consolation game, led by three RBIs from Kylie Fullerton and two each from Emerson Husen and Tessa Jensen. The young Griffins have shined this season, following the win over the Vikings with a 12-0 win over Omaha Central on Monday.