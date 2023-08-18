14 up, 14 down. In Thursday's 2-1 win over Bellevue East, the first for Bellevue West since Aug. 17, 2018, TBirds junior Aubrey White set down the final 14 batters in order.

"Just amazing," summarized West interim head coach Elizabeth Kottich, at the helm while Bre Salgado nurses a healthy baby boy born a week prior to opening night. "Her performance tonight was phenomenal."

White and Chieftains sophomore starter Alisha McMurtry both struggled through the first few innings, as the TBirds left the bases loaded in the first inning and after scraping across a run on a swinging bunt single by Cota Barmore stranded three on base in the third.

"I think both sets of coaches were kind of sitting in like, shoot, this is gonna be a battle, this might take a while, might have to throw others in," Kottich said.

For White, the focus was just on trying to adjust and getting ahead in the count.

"I had a rough couple innings, and then fourth, fifth, sixth inning I just kind of brought it, brought the heat, and then my change-ups were on, and I just felt good.

"What was really working was my changeup and just getting ahead. I mean first couple innings, I wasn't getting ahead, just kind of all over, and then just finally hitting that outside corner and getting ahead."

Kottich added that White's performance was the best she's seen.

"She has one of the nastiest changeups I've seen. Her changeup started to work and we started to get into the groove. And as coaches we kind of started to get in the groove with knowing what pitches to call and looking at the batters. And then once Aubs got a couple runs on the board, she came out with that. She came out of the dugout, I handed the ball, she had a smile on her face. She's like, 'Yep, we're good.' I could just see that she was ready to go. And then she showed it, that was the best performance."

Having gone from not starting as a freshman to dominating, the TBirds junior said picking up the team's first win over their Bellevue rivals since 2018 felt great.

"It means a lot for me," White said. "Coming in my freshman year, I didn't start and then coming in my junior year, starting and dominating, and it feels just feels great to pick up the win."

Kottich added: "Anytime it's a rivalry game, you come in with extra energy and one of the best parts of tonight was that both teams had the energy. I think that was one of the best games I've been able to be a part of. It's such a battle, first pitch to last pitch. With teenagers there can be chirping on social media and you know, different things back and forth. And so it was just a little extra emphasis with this."

An additional focus was on senior Taylor Phephles, with whom Kottich shares a special connection.

"She has put in a lot of work and it's been a bit since we've managed to beat East, lost to them both a couple times, didn't play 'em last year. So I know for her particularly and for me, I came out as a coach her freshman year. It just feels extra special.

"Now we just need to keep it going to the top and take it as far as we can, hopefully to State, that's our goal. And I think with the energy we have here tonight, absolutely, that can be achieved."