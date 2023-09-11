Wild Chicken Grill is expanding its offerings to include new breakfast hours and menu items.

Siblings Jose Peña, Ramon Peña and Maria Del Socorro Peña Cabrera opened Wild Chicken Grill in Bellevue this May. Now the Twin Creek Plaza eatery opens at 7 a.m. to serve breakfast classics like omelets, coffee, pancakes and waffles.

The Peña brothers have worked at local restaurants and fast food chains for over a decade with dreams of opening up their restaurant, which has finally come to fruition. They're perfecting and tweaking the restaurant to ensure its success.

"It's a family restaurant — my brother, my sister, and a couple of friends," said co-owner Jose Peña. "We all pulled in to open the restaurant."

While the restaurant establishes its presence, Jose is continuing his 16-year-long job at Red Robin, while Ramon left his 13-year position at iHop in Bellevue to focus on running the grill.

"Our goal is always to make sure that it's made right and it's hot," Jose said "If they take it home, customers should enjoy the meal the same way they would inside the restaurant."

The restaurant underwent a recent renovation, which modernized its interior. It now features ample seating, a full bar, sport-themed decorations and added chicken motifs.

The owners plan to replace the temporary vinyl banner with permanent signage to enhance the restaurant's visibility from the outside, now that the interior has been updated.

In the meantime, the handmade breakfast announcement poster and air dancer give the establishment a grassroots family-owned vibe that's true to its ethos.

For those who prefer to support local businesses, this mom-and-pop gives other businesses' chicken wings a run for their money.

Wild Chicken Grill offers nine flavorful wing options, ranging from mild chipotle ranch to fiery ghost pepper. They also have four milkshake flavors to pair with the spice and extinguish the heat.

But that's not all: the family-owned grill has a pairing for every palette with a lengthy menu that includes more than 100 options.

The ranch dipping sauce is made in-house with rave reviews.

Wild Chicken Grill also serves much more than just chicken. In addition to breakfast, milkshakes, and boneless and bone-in wings the menu offers children meals, burgers, desserts, appetizers, salads, chicken sandwiches, wraps and burritos.

With their expanded menu and enhanced ambiance, the Peña family is eager to welcome the Bellevue community to experience the culmination of their hard work and dedication.

"I've been trying to reach out to the community. We open it in this area because that's where we live," Jose said. "We just want to invite everybody to come."

Wild Chicken Grill is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 3604 Twin Creek Drive.