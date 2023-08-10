The Woodhouse Auto Family is now operating on both sides of the highway.

Woodhouse began operating the former Edwards Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Bellevue on Aug. 1, according to a news release. The company already also operates Mazda and Nissan dealerships on Nebraska Drive. All three dealerships are off the Chandler Road exit of Highway 75.

Corwin Toyota of Bellevue also operates in the area, while Bellevue's other auto dealers remain along Fort Crook Road, including Beardmore's Hyundai, Chevrolet and Subaru dealerships as well as Honda Cars of Bellevue.

Woodhouse has operated a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships in Blair since 1991 and Sioux City, Iowa, since 2023. H&H also operates a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership as part of its new campus in Papillion, where it also has a car wash and Chevrolet dealership and where a new Kia dealership is actively under construction. Edwards still has Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships in Omaha and Council Bluffs.

The new Bellevue dealership is the 21st location in Woodhouse's portfolio.

“This location provides our current customers additional convenience and us as an organization an opportunity to develop a relationship with customers" unwilling to travel to Blair, said Jason Pittack, president and CEO of Woodhouse Auto Family.