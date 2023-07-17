The perfect conclusion to a legendary coaching career, cemented dynasties and a multitude of accomplishments, the 2022-23 season of sports in Sarpy County was utterly unreal.

Coaching icon goes out on top with redemptive title

Bellevue West already had five state championships under 25-year head coach Doug Woodard, but the hunger was there to get revenge for back-to-back state title defeats to Millard North.

And it wasn’t just for Woodard’s swan song.

From the beginning, seniors Jaxon Stueve and Josiah Dotzler – now a Creighton Bluejay – were committed to playing “like lightning” and getting retribution for those losses, but also playing with joy, a mantra the team would take all the way to Pinnacle Bank Arena in March.

“I think as a team, we just want to have fun with each other,” Dotzler said during a pre-season interview with The Times on Nov. 21, 2022. “I feel like a lot of teams kind of when they have high expectations, just kind of put a lot of pressure on themselves. And I think as leaders of the team, we need to keep the intensity up in practice, as well as just trying to have fun with these guys, enjoy this year, and take it one game at a time.”

“Our motto this year is kind of play like lightning and have fun while doing it,” Stueve added. “And I think just having fun with each other on and off the court, it'll make our chemistry just a lot better. And I think that can go a long way for us.”

And boy, did it go a long way for the Thunderbirds.

For much of the season, Bellevue West flew miles ahead of anyone else, even main competition and the two-time defending state champion Mustangs.

Winning games by an average margin of 26 points, the T-Birds locked up a Metro tournament title on Jan. 2 with a 66-44 win over Creighton Prep, and kept rolling past Gretna (state semifinalist, 58-47 on Jan. 19), Prep again (70-42 on Feb. 3) and many others.

But a late hiccup in mid-February almost spoiled another part of the journey: finishing with a perfect record.

It would be the first in Nebraska high school hoops since Omaha Central in 2012 – and fourth since 1960 – but first they had to take on Millard North again.

In that Feb. 17 match-up, the T-Birds and Mustangs were tied at 40 heading into the fourth quarter, but led by big games from Dotzler and junior Steve Poulicek, Bellevue West ran away with a 20-point win.

Having been pushed for 24 minutes the night before, the T-Birds had their closest call of the year against Omaha Westside the following day.

Leading by five at the break, the second half was tight at Jim Tangdall Court, and the Warriors were able to tie the game at 73 to send the game to overtime. This was Stueve’s turn for a big game, as the senior poured in 21 points on 8-14 shooting and the T-Birds emerged from a scare with an 80-78 win.

After wrapping up a District A-1 championship with a 68-43 win over Lincoln Northeast on Feb. 27, Woodard reflected on the tough back-to-back.

“(Finishing undefeated) wasn’t a goal of ours. But now it is, because you don't want to lose a game to learn the lesson. Now your season's over. So I think every team's goal is to be undefeated at this point, 3-0 over the next week and a half. But this group has responded and the Westside game was a tremendous challenge. They played a tremendous game. We had some real issues defensively, some of it caused by Westside, but I think we've regrouped and got after it really well on the defensive end tonight.”

At PBA, Bellevue West rolled past Lincoln North Star 68-46 and had no issues dispatching of the Warriors with a 74-41 win in the semifinals. Then for the fourth straight season, the T-Birds faced down the Mustangs.

This time, from an ugly first quarter (9-2), Bellevue West rolled to a 64-41 win for their program’s sixth state title – all under Woodard – and second in four years.

“I'm just so proud of them,” Woodard said on March 12 after the win. “I mean, we weren't any less proud (losing the last two), because Millard North was really, really good. Those two years, sometimes somebody beats you and you play good people, and you're not going to win all the time and one of those games went to overtime, and the other one we’re ahead at halftime, and those were historically good battles.

“So we were proud of (those teams), but for (this team), because I know how disappointed they were getting that close and not getting it done, just as happy as could be for them.”

Long-time assistant coach Steve Klein stepped into the role as the next head boys basketball coach at Bellevue West.

Dynastic dominance for Dragons girls soccer, Titans volleyball

Winning one state championship is a feat with its many challenges.

But for both Papillion-La Vista South volleyball and Gretna girls soccer, it has seemed almost as easy as 1-2-3.

First in November, the Titans put together the finishing touches on an excellent 34-5 season, in which they hosted a nationally-televised invitational – with teams from Florida, California and Idaho – in mid-October.

Two of the Titans lone five losses were to high-powered, out-of-state teams, including St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.) and Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Cal.).

After that loss to Cathedral – coming in the ESPN invitational in Papillion – the Titans rattled off 11 straight wins, dropping just three sets in that run. It wasn’t quite the level of dominance the year before – 40-0, losing just four sets out of 100 played – but Papio South pounded their way to a third state championship in four years with a 3-1 win over Omaha Westside on Nov. 5.

Along the way, outside hitters Stella Adeyemi (senior, now on her way to Hawaii) and Lauren Medeck (junior, South Dakota commit), middle hitters Morgan Bode (junior, also a future Yote) and Ava Greene (senior, Concordia commit) and Kenzie Dyrstad (senior, on her way to Rutgers) were the leaders, statistically and for the success of the team integrally.

“These kids are just something special,” Titans head coach Katie Tarman said after the four-set state championship win over Omaha Westside. “I can't even explain how much heart that they showed. I just hope that the world, like I just hope that kids saw them play like this. This is what it takes to be a champion, is putting that kind of heart and soul onto this floor and playing with such love for one another.”

With the pressure that comes with a habit of winning championships, the Titans approached it with what Tarman called a “pressure is a privilege” mantra and by going through high-pressure practices.

“It really is like, yes, we want to feel that pressure. But we also want to have the mental training that goes along with handling that pressure. And I think that that that's just the focus for us and it will continue to be it's worked you know, and so it'll continue to be

“I feel like we practice with pressure all the time,” Adeyemi added. “So when it comes under these big lights, we're just ready for it. It's just something we've done multiple times.”

A few miles west, Gretna girls soccer stamped their dynasty with a third straight state title, a last hurrah before the town splits into Dragons and Griffins.

While the football team made a run to the state championship game, boys basketball lost on a last-second shot in the state semifinals, and boys soccer fell in the state final, Chace Hutcison’s Dragons brought the end of a unified Gretna team to a fitting end.

Throughout the campaign, two-time Nebraska Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year Allison Marshall was at the forefront of a once-again lethal Dragons attack.

Leading the way with 21 goals and seven assists, the Kansas State commit truly Marshall-ed the Gretna guard with Sonora De Fini, sophomore who moved back into her preferred forward position from center back and put opposing defenses on notice with 18 goals and seven assists. De Fini, whose older sister London had seven goals and eight assists, will be remaining at Gretna for her senior season, while Sonora will be part of the shift to Gretna East.

The Dragons left desolation in their wake, outsourcing opponents 101-5 in another 21-0 season. Over the last three state championship seasons, Gretna scored 363 goals to just 18 allowed, losing just one game – 2021 district final against Millard North on penalties – in an unprecedented run of dominance that will be difficult to ever replicate.

Along with the midfielders – senior Ava Makovicka, sophomore Karli Williams, and Madelyn ‘Red’ White out on the wings – plus the ability of defenders like Anna Harris, Aidan Pohlmann, and Lexi Cerone, and goalkeeper Madelyn Schaffert, the Dragons were not only strong in both attack and defense, but always seemed to have someone step up.

“Every game it seemed like someone was stepping up in a critical moment,” Hutchison said. “But these girls, I keep saying it, they're used to this right? They know how to step up in those critical moments. And to make those plays, you love to see that multiple players on your team can have those goals and have those moments is to be expected.

“That's what we see in training. That's what we've seen the last couple of years. They're just a really special group and I'm very thankful to have been a part of their story and a part of their soccer life.”

Fredrick wins gold in mother’s memory, named Gatorade Athlete of the Year

It was a superb senior season for Papillion-La Vista South thrower Caiden Fredrick, but it was also a tough year.

Having lost his mother Stephanie to cancer in February, the South Dakota State commit dedicated his whole season to her. That season concluded with a second straight Class A boys discus state championship.

“This means so much more to me,” Fredrick said. “In February this year, I lost my mom to cancer. And last year (when) I won, she was the first one to come up to me and congratulate me, so hard to not have her here, but I dedicated my whole season to her this year. So I did it all for her, man. It means so much.”

Fredrick’s throw of 195-foot-2 distanced him from the pack for his second gold. Fredrick also placed second in the shot put (61-foot-10.25) at State, and he now owns the Papio South school records for single-season and career points.

A month later, Fredrick was honored as the 2022-23 Nebraska Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Other Notes

Omaha Gross football made their first state championship game appearance since 2012 with a stalwart offensive line and a grungy defense. Although the Cougars lost to Bennington in the Class B final, the school and community rallied around the team.

Gretna football overcame a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit in under seven minutes to defeat Bellevue West in a 40-37 win and one of the best games in recent memory. Zane Flores (now at Oklahoma State) and Danny Kaelin (committed to Nebraska) dazzled as the Dragons edged the Thunderbirds on a last-minute Cameron Bothwell field goal.

Platteview boys basketball reached the Class B state championship game behind the scoring output of Connor Millikan and the contribution of others like Trey Moseman, Alex Draper, Ezra Stewart, Reiman Zebert and Cael Wichman, among others. The road ended with a tough loss to Omaha Skutt Catholic, but the Trojans had a special journey and were awarded the Class B sportsmanship award.