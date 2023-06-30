The head brewer behind some of Lucky Bucket's distinctive beers, including its rich and dark Certified Evil, has bought back the company he helped found.

Zac Triemert, one of the founding partners of Lucky Bucket and the owner of Brickway Brewery and Distillery, has purchased Lucky Bucket Brewing Company and Cut Spike Distillery, the company announced in a news release last week.

Based out of La Vista, Lucky Bucket is one of the state's oldest craft breweries, helping to establish a scene that's grown to include a wide variety of locally created beverages.

“I am honored and excited to be entrusted with a company that I care deeply about," Triemert said in a June 20 news release. "Today’s announcement is a celebration of the hard work that has been poured into the love of brewing and distilling by our companies."

Triemert left Lucky Bucket in November 2012 and went on the next year to found Borgata at 1116 Jackson St. in Omaha's Old Market, eventually changing the name to Brickway after a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, challenged the use of the original name in 2014.

Lucky Bucket is located at 11941 Centennial Road in La Vista and was founded in 2007. Cut Spike Distillery's whiskey was first made available for purchase in 2013.

Triemert said his aim as the new owner is simple.

“As a founder of this brewery, and an early and current craft beer fan, my goal is to return Lucky Bucket to the place it once had, as a ubiquitous Nebraska craft beer that you can find in the bars, restaurants and liquor stores in Nebraska from the Missouri River to the panhandle,” he said.

Lucky Bucket's first beer, the Pre-Prohibition Lager, took the scene by storm in 2008 and quickly became a top-selling Nebraska craft beer at the La Vista taproom and throughout the area.

“This brewery has had a long track record in all of the Omaha metro and Nebraska, and we are excited to modernize the taproom and the production facility," Triemert said. “There will be some changes, moving from bottles to cans, returning our Pre-Prohibition Lager and Certified Evil to the amazing original recipes, and making the taproom an even better place to enjoy craft beer and spirits."

As permits for the transition are finalized, the taproom will remain open for about a month before closing for several weeks for renovation to the production and taproom areas. The plan is to relaunch Lucky Bucket this fall.

"No matter what," Triemert said, "our goal is to be a place that local beer and spirits lovers and those from across Nebraska want to visit to find an old standby or a new favorite.”