Confetti floats through the air as members of the Thomas Jefferson High School football team ride along 25th Street during the TJ homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Hundreds of fans lined 25th Street and Avenue G as the parade proceeded to Wickersham Stadium. It was an evening to celebrate, as TJ edged out Storm Lake for a 26-24 victory and a 2-1 start to the season.