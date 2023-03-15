As the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline continues to raise concerns from Pottawattamie County, a local nonpartisan watchdog group will host a town hall later this month to address some of those issues.

Sponsored by The Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, the March 26 town hall will feature Montgomery County Iowa Democrats Chair Jan Norris, and Ava Auen-Ryan, an organizer with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

Norris will present a PowerPoint slideshow about the pipeline, while Auen-Ryan will provide an update of pipeline legislation that is slowly making its way through the Iowa statehouse.

Residents of Pottawattamie County are invited to attend, to speak and to listen on issues ranging from eminent domain to safety regulations.

The Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County will host the pipeline town hall meeting at the Oakland Community Center on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m.