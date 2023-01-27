Cost of living and 'small town feel' are Pottawattamie County's 'most appealing' attributes, survey says

Inflation and the rising cost of living are the top two concerns among Pottawattamie County residents, according to a new survey commissioned by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and the Iowa Chamber Alliance.

“That’s no surprise,” said Drew Kamp, chamber president and CEO. “We’ve seen (that) on the federal level as well. We get that from a lot of different places.”

For the last two years, the Iowa Chamber Alliance, which is made up of the 15 largest chambers of commerce in the state, has commissioned a survey of residents ages 18 to 65 to attempt to determine what it is about Iowa that people like — why do people live here?

For 2023, each chamber was also given an opportunity to narrow the scope of the survey to its own locality, to see what their specific communities think are the most pressing issues.

“We fortunately were able to get that for Pottawattamie County and I think it speaks very similarly to the statewide data,” Kamp said. “But it’s really important to kind of be able to dig down into some of these specifics within our county, especially, because we have some different attributes than other parts of the state.”

More than 70% of the 1,212 residents polled were born in Iowa, and about the same percentage of respondents listed Pottawattamie County’s outdoor recreation opportunities as important to living here.

“Whether it’s Lake Manawa, obviously the river, the hills, Loess Hills — what a lot of people don’t realize is, the only other place those are is in Germany and China, so we have a super rare opportunity,” Kamp said. “We’re seeing a huge success right now at Mt. Crescent. They’re blowing it out of the water.”

While the cost of living is a concern for some, nearly 30% of respondents listed it as the state’s “most appealing” attribute, while 20% like the “small town feel.”

“That’s something, if you talk to … the folks at Iowa West (Foundation) and their Imagination Hours, they heard the same thing,” Kamp said. So when I saw that come through here, too, I was like, ‘it’s really resonating,’ and speaking with people, this hometown feel is a real thing here in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.”

That’s not to say that there isn’t room for improvement.

A little more than one-third of respondents — about 36.5% — did rank inflation and the rising cost of living as their main concerns. In descending order, the next highest ranked issues are improving public education (13.8%), lowering taxes for individuals (11.5%) and improving quality of life (10.7%).

“(What) we’re really focused on this year (is) looking at talent and looking at property tax,” Kamp said. “As we saw on the results, folks polled the highest on, if you were talking specifically about tax, they had the most negative impacts and statements on property tax, saying that they thought it was too high.”

More than 65% of respondents indicated that property taxes are too high, but that tax revenue funds a lot of the county’s services, like road maintenance and EMS, and the police and fire departments.

Currently, Pottawattamie County’s property tax is 1.39%, which is one of the highest in the state, but the county also has a low assessed value rate.

“When you have the low assessed values of, about $120,000 is our median housing value, that draws your ability to levy tax down,” Kamp said. “So obviously you have to levy a higher level of tax, because, just as the mayor … does a good job of saying, ‘What services do you want to give up?’”

Kamp also pointed out that a large portion of property tax revenue also goes to public education, which nearly 70% of respondents ranked highly in terms of quality.

Pottawattamie County also has a lot of job training opportunities, Kamp said, pointing to the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Plus One program and the certificates available at Iowa Western Community College, like a CDL (commercial driver’s license) and CNA (certified nurse aide).

Diversity is another area that the chamber is addressing, through advocating for more immigration and work visas.

The chamber also received a grant from Google to create a series of videos about diversity in the workplace, which Kamp sees as vitally important to the county’s growth.

“Diversity, equity, inclusion, DEI, (is) something that we have very much taken on,” Kamp said. “We took it on within our workforce development apparatus, and one of the things we found out is, the biggest thing with that is, you have to meet people where they’re at.”

DEI education can be alienating to some people, Kamp said.

“There’s a fear for some people … because they don’t understand it, and they don’t want to seem ignorant or not educated,” Kamp said.

With the videos, people can watch them at their own pace, in their own home and then take what they’ve learned back to their workplace.

“You just get more and more people educated on it, asking questions and saying, ‘How can we do this better?’ Because it’s a big deal,” Kamp said. “You talk to anyone at Centro Latino, you talk to someone at Lutheran Family Services, with some of the refugees, and others. It’s important, and it’s important not only as a humanitarian issue, but these folks that are coming as refugees, immigrants, have huge impacts on the economy as well.”

For additional information about the Iowa Chamber Alliance 2023 talent poll, visit iowachamberalliance.com/policy-priorities/annual-talent-poll/2023-results.