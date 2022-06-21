Council Bluffs artist returns for 16th year at western art exhibition

Council Bluffs artist Andrew Peters is participating in the 50th annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

This is the 16th year that Peters has participated in the Western art exhibition, which showcases original works ranging from historical depictions of the American West to more contemporary and impressionistic pieces that feature landscapes, wildlife and illustrative scenes.

At the 2015 Prix de West, Peters received the Purchase Award, which is given to the artist whose work of art is selected by the Prix de West Committee and purchased for the museum’s permanent collection.

Peters was raised in Council Bluffs and took art lessons as a boy at Joslyn Art Museum. His father often took young Andrew with him on hunting trips, which captivated his imagination. He later studied wildlife biology and art at Iowa State University before moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to pursue painting as a career.

He traveled the world, painting landscapes in such diverse locales as Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Peru and Romania, before returning to the place he grew up.

His studio is situated in the Loess Hills, outside Council Bluffs. It overlooks wetlands he created as a wildlife sanctuary and for scenic beauty.

Peters is one of 94 American and international artists whose work is on exhibit at the museum. Three out of the four paintings he brought to the exhibition have sold for more than $60,000.

The annual exhibition and sale is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. Last year’s sale raised more than $2.8 million to help support exhibitions and museum programming.

The exhibit began on June 2 and runs through Aug. 7. For more information, or to take a virtual tour of the exhibit, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/prixdewest.

