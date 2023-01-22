Council Bluffs chamber's Foodie Friday is informal meet 'n greet with great food

Around the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, the third Friday of each month — known as “Foodie Friday” — provides young professionals an informal opportunity to meet and network in a comfortable setting, away from the rigors and stress of their jobs.

Organized by Sarah Beth Ray, the chamber’s director of finance and young professional engagement, Foodie Friday is an outreach event for Impact CB, the branch of the chamber geared toward young adults ages 18 to 40.

“We started these last year, in January, just as a way to get our young professionals in the community together to meet each other and talk,” Ray said. “We always see people come, talk about their jobs, what they’re doing. We’ve seen new job offers go out from Foodie Fridays, which is always a cool opportunity, too.”

The most recent Foodie Friday was held last week at Mercy Thai, a Thai food restaurant that opened in late October along River’s Edge Parkway.

“We like to go to a different chamber member restaurant in town, we like to bounce around and try new places,” Ray said.

Depending on the restaurant and the season, Foodie Fridays have attracted as many as 30 people for a meal, Ray said.

After introductions among the seven attendees last week, there was a little shop talk — employment ranged from finance and accounting to journalism to city official — but it quickly diverted to talking about what brought everyone to Council Bluffs — more than one attendee grew up in the metro area, went away for school or work and chose to return — families, previous jobs and Disneyland, the usual getting-to-know-you topics.

It’s very low-key, which is by design.

“It’s just a good way to get to meet people, and we found it kind of lowered the barrier for a lot of our events,” Ray said. “We don’t have a program or event fee, so it’s just easy for folks to come out and have lunch with us.”

Open for lunch and dinner, Mercy Thai, 4104 Rivers Edge Parkway, is affordable and cozy. Most of the dishes cost less than $15, and the portions are more than generous. Customers are also asked what their preferred heat level is on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the hottest.

The young professionals who attended Foodie Friday got a range of dishes, from pad Thai to pineapple fried rice, and everyone came away satisfied.

Next month’s Foodie Friday will be held on Feb. 17 at Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive.

For more information about Impact CB and Foodie Fridays, visit councilbluffsiowa.com/impactcb.