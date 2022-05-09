Council Bluffs City Council approves rezoning ordinance during contentious meeting

The Council Bluffs City Council voted 3-1 Monday night to approve rezoning part of the Whispering Oaks development to make way for an apartment complex and mixed use retail space.

Joe Disalvo, Steve Gorman and Chad Hannan voted to approve the ordinance, which will rezone the R-1 single family home units to R-3, multifamily and mixed use development.

Chris Peterson voted against the ordinance, and Roger Sandau abstained.

Sandau abstained because he lives within 200 feet of the eastern Council Bluffs subdivision and, after discussing the matter with the city's counsel, determined it would be a conflict of interest for him to weigh in on the project.

Seating was first come, first served as concerned residents, mostly people who live in the Whispering Oaks development that object to the apartment complex, packed the council chamber, with more relegated to listening from the hallway.

Emotions ran high, but the meeting remained civil as homeowners voiced their objections, including increased traffic through the neighborhood.

Many of the Whispering Oaks homeowners also voiced displeasure at the idea of renters moving into the neighborhood, saying that it would lower property value or disturb the sense of community the homeowners have built.

Council Bluffs attorney Deborah Petersen spoke on behalf of the developer, TS Development.

“This is how cities grow,” Petersen said.

