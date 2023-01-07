Council Bluffs City Council reschedules first meeting of new year

The Council Bluffs City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to move up the start time of its Monday, Jan. 9 meeting in order to avoid conflicting with the College Football National Championship game, featuring TCU quarterback and Council Bluffs native Max Duggan.

The council meeting, usually scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. will now start at 4:30 p.m. The study session will be held at its usual time, 3:45 p.m.

Coverage of the national title game between Duggan's TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.