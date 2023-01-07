 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs City Council reschedules first meeting of new year

TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the ball against Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan runs the ball against Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

The Council Bluffs City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to move up the start time of its Monday, Jan. 9 meeting in order to avoid conflicting with the College Football National Championship game, featuring TCU quarterback and Council Bluffs native Max Duggan.

The council meeting, usually scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. will now start at 4:30 p.m. The study session will be held at its usual time, 3:45 p.m.

Coverage of the national title game between Duggan's TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.

