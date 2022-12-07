Council Bluffs Community Schools celebrate completion of BLink wireless network

Council Bluffs officials and local leaders celebrated the completion of the BLink Wi-Fi network for the Council Bluffs Community School District yesterday with a ceremony at Abraham Lincoln High School.

“Technology can be a great equalizer, and the continuous expansion of BLink increases the opportunity for our community’s youth to learn beyond the classroom walls,” Mayor Matt Walsh said.

BLink is a project that came out of conversations between the City of Council Bluffs, the Iowa West Foundation and the CBCSD about how to move forward with plans to distribute free Wi-Fi throughout the city.

“What started as one strategy in a strategic plan and a lofty dream is now a success story,” said CBCSD Superintendent Vickie Murillo.

When Google moved to town, the company provided every student with a Chromebook laptop computer, which require an internet connection for full productivity, and when a Google employee at the data center caught wind of the city’s Wi-Fi plans, the company offered to help.

“It grew from just wanting to provide wireless for students to, ‘Let’s just provide wireless to the local community,’” said Shawne Zuber, operations manager at the Google data center in Council Bluffs. “The aim is for the students, but why not make it available to everybody? And so the scope of the project actually changed at that point.”

The completion of the eighth and final phase comes about seven years after Phase I went live in October 2015.

“This is really a remarkable achievement that sets Council Bluffs apart, and that's not just me saying that,” Iowa West Foundation President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring said.

Mainwaring shared a conversation she had with a friend in Houston before moving back to Council Bluffs. When she said where she was going, her friend, a department director at the University of Houston, said, “‘Council Bluffs, that's that town with an amazing web network that you have for your schools.’

“This puts Iowa on the map, and it puts Council Bluffs on the map,” Mainwaring said.

During the ceremony, one CBCSD student from each of the neighborhoods that comprised Phases I-VII was called upon to affix a puzzle piece to a map of the city denoting which phase of the project their school was in. Then, accompanied by a drumroll, a student from AL placed the final Phase VIII piece on the map, highlighting the more than six square miles of BLink coverage throughout Council Bluffs.

When COVID hit and schools stopped in person learning, Council Bluffs was in an unique position with much of the school district already blanketed with free Wi-Fi.

“During the pandemic, the one thing that was amazing, we just sent the students home, they had home access,” said John Stiles, the school district’s CTO. “There were (only) nine families that we had to issue hotspots, and with a student body of over 9,500 students, that's pretty amazing.”

BLink has become so ubiquitous in Council Bluffs that nearly two-thirds of students in the school district use it.

“It's powerful enough for people to get on the internet, do their homework, and not have to worry about being connected via fiber(optics) to the Wi-Fi network,” Walsh said.

Mainwaring sees the BLink network giving Council Bluffs an advantage when people, especially families with school age children, are looking at places to live.

“Our mission at Iowa West is to make sure that this is a place where people love to live,” she said. “Knowing that your kids are going to get a great, quality, innovative education, that's all a lot of people need to know.”

The ceremony also marked the beginning of the next phase of the BLink rollout, building out the wireless network for the Lewis Central Community School District. Some Lewis Central students should be able to access BLink at the start of the 2023-24 school year, the mayor said.

Organizations that have partnered to make BLink a reality include Google, Iowa West Foundation, SmartWAVE Technologies, Ruckus Wireless, Mid-American Energy, Charles E. Lakin Foundation, Echo Group, Emspace, Miller Electric, UNITE Private Networks, Bluffs Electric, City of Carter Lake and Omaha Public Power District.